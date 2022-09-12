The use of robotics in the country’s medicine at a steady pace | Technology

A few years ago it sounded unreasonable to imagine that a doctor would perform surgery in Puerto Rico from another country through robotic technology, however, this is a reality that could be seen more frequently, and in the short term it could be an alternative to the shortage of doctors registered on the Island.

Several hospitals in Puerto Rico, such as the Bayamón Medical Center, the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital, the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico and the Damas de Ponce Hospital, among others, have already acquired the Da Vinci Xi robot , the most advanced model in robotic surgery. This technology facilitates urological, gynecological, colorectal surgeries and a multitude of minimally invasive interventions.

The robot’s technology provides a wide range of movement for the surgeon and a high-definition 3D vision inside the patient’s body, increasing the vision of the operative field up to ten times, offering greater precision in the movement of the hands, by rotating in all dimensions.

At a time when the number of medical professionals in Puerto Rico is decreasing, the president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CMC), Carlos Díaz, sees robotics as a possible initial solution in certain surgical procedures.

“Right now, this option is very good for certain specific procedures or certain specialists such as knee surgeries, ophthalmology, general gallbladder surgery and other very specific organs,” said Díaz. “The field is opening up, because we are starting this now,” he admitted.

Although the president of surgeons understands that this possibility does not solve all the problems that Puerto Rico has, he expressed that it facilitates procedures in the operating room and speeds up the recovery of patients, since they are less invasive.

“That makes it easier, it will avoid complications, it will avoid prolonged hospital stays, it will have some benefits, but right now it is limited in some areas. It is positive and it is good, but you can never disconnect the empathy of the human being,” said Díaz.

THE SPOKESPERSON became aware of a 75-year-old female patient, a resident of Cayey, who underwent robotic left knee transplant surgery, and who experienced a recovery by leaps and bounds. The patient, who wanted her name not to be published, claimed to have recovered a little over a month after her operation, which did not happen with the previous operation on her other knee, which took a while. long enough to recover. This robotic surgical intervention was performed at the Mennonite Hospital in Caguas.

The patient narrated that more than a decade ago she underwent the same operation on her right knee, this time done by a surgeon in the United States, and assured that “on that occasion the recovery was more painful and slow”.

Meanwhile, Díaz stressed that, although the benefit to patients and the health system is significant, in the long term the problem will continue to be the payment of insurers, which he classified as the main problem of the shortage of health professionals. in the country.

“I think that, eventually, insurers, which are the main problem in Puerto Rico, are going to pay the same way with or without robotics. They are going to find a way to win,” said the president of the CMC.

For his part, Wilton “el Tecnético” Vargas stressed that remote robotic medicine is an alternative that is usually used in remote places or in emergencies as a quick response. However, he insisted that it is not a permanent solution.

“From a technological perspective, telemedicine of that type or medicine via robots, had always been an alternative. It is like a solution for remote places, where a doctor is not accessible and something urgent is needed, this is a way to solve it,” said Vargas. “It’s never been talked about as a permanent solution to a problem,” he added.

Given these reasons, the Tecnético did not rule out the feasibility of implementing robotics to alleviate the problem of the lack of medical surgeons on the Island.

“In a difficult case, having a doctor who is not physically in the place where that extraordinary case is and that the doctor can intervene instead of traveling, I do not rule it out, because it can certainly be a way to handle the lack of personnel, but until now I have never heard that it was created with the idea that it would be a permanent solution”, he reiterated.

In addition, he explained that before bringing this type of technology, it is important to evaluate how robust the connectivity is on the Island. Currently, the submarine cables are the ones that promote the connection speed on the Island, of which there are four communication entrances on the island. Island in the north, south, east and west, according to Vargas.

Meanwhile, the executive president of the Hospital Association, Jaime Plá, also sees robotics as an opportunity for the development of the island’s health system.

“Logistics have to work on it. Yes, they can use outside staff and I’ve always been a believer that it can probably be a solution, but there has to be planning to make it work. This has the potential to have more access to professionals that, under other circumstances, we would not have in Puerto Rico,” said Plá.