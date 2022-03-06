The use of this anti-inflammatory could reduce deaths from Covid-19

This trial has been testing a range of potential treatments for patients admitted to hospital for covid-19 since March 2020. Photo: Oscar Perez

A clinical trial with 8,000 patients in the United Kingdom led by the University of Oxford has shown in its preliminary results that baricitinib, an anti-inflammatory drug normally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, reduces the risk of death when administered to seriously ill hospitalized patients with covid-19. The dose of baricitinib tablets was 4 mg once daily for 10 days (or until hospital discharge, whichever came sooner).

The treatment reduced mortality in seriously ill patients with covid-19 by 13%. While 546 patients died in the usual care group, 513 people died in the group of patients given baricitinib. “The benefit of baricitinib was consistent regardless of what other COVID-19 treatments patients were also receiving,” the medical trial reported.

Baricitinib also increased the odds of being discharged alive within the first 28 days of treatment (80% vs. 78%). Among patients who were not on invasive mechanical ventilation when they entered the trial, treatment reduced the chance of progressing to invasive mechanical ventilation or death from 17% to 16%. There was no evidence in this trial that the short course of baricitinib used increased the risk of other infections or thrombosis.

“This result confirms and extends previous findings, providing greater certainty that baricitinib is beneficial and new data to guide the treatment of COVID-19 patients with a combination of drugs to dampen the immune response. As always, the next challenge is to ensure that this and other treatments for COVID-19 are available and affordable to all who stand to benefit, regardless of where they live,” Sir Peter Horby, Professor of Diseases, was quoted as saying in the essay. Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford.

Horby refers to the fact that this is not the first anti-inflammatory that demonstrates its ability to act against covid-19. This trial, in fact, has been testing a range of possible treatments for patients admitted to hospital for covid-19 since March 2020. The researchers showed in February 2021, for example, that mortality from this disease fell by 29%. if tocilizumab, another anti-inflammatory commonly used for rheumatoid arthritis, was applied.

The trial also showed that the corticosteroid dexamethasone and a combination of monoclonal antibodies (casirivimab plus imdevimab) targeting the viral spike protein, known as Ronapreve, can be used to save lives. “As we learn to live with Covid-19 it will be absolutely vital to have access to a growing number of safe and effective treatments for the virus,” said Sajid Javid of the UK government, which is funding the trial.