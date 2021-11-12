the used one is certified with First Choice: plus

CHOOSE IN SAFETY – In a market where new cars are scarce due to supply problems, the programs of theused of individual houses. The program is an example of this Audi First Choice: plus, with which the German house offers the best used cars through its official network. Aimed at second-hand cars from 0 to 8 years, and with a maximum of 150,000 kilometers, it can also count on dedicated financial products and a warranty of up to four years from the date of purchase.

360-DEGREE CONTROLS – With Audi First Choice: plusBefore obtaining the certification, the vehicles of the German company pass through a series of exams. They undergo a 110-point checklist that includes 328 tests aimed at ensuring compliance. In fact, the vehicle is inspected from top to bottom, from the bodywork to the engine in all its parts, passing from the transmission, electrical system and safety devices, up to the body and equipment. In addition, the electric models undergo a thorough inspection of the battery condition. But the control process also concerns the documentation, because it certifies the mileage and the maintenance history of the car.

A COMPLETE PROGRAM – Audi First Choice: plus it also provides a range of ancillary services, which are necessary when buying a used vehicle. From the warranty up to 4 years from the date of purchase, without mileage limits and flexible according to the age of the car, to pre-purchase test drives, as well as additional tailor-made exams to the check list, which can be requested by the future buyer. To these are added the exchange of used vehicles, roadside assistance and the replacement car in the event of a stop in the workshop.

FUNDING – Audi First Choice: plus it would not be complete without financing solutions: there are three, flexible and with variable rates depending on the age and type of vehicles, but accompanied by the free activation of a maintenance package with a duration of 24 months or 30,000 kilometers. Finally, Audi has also thought about adding a digital side to the program, offering cars with First Choice: plus certification on the eCommerce Lite platform, giving the future buyer the possibility of blocking the vehicle for 7 days. A form of pre-order, useful to save time before finalizing the purchase.