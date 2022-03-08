The UVa approves facilitates the admission in Medicine

The University of Valladolid published a resolution establishing exceptional measures to facilitate the admission of medical students affected by the armed conflict in Ukraine.

Specifically, it is provided that, for humanitarian reasons, students from the Community of Castilla y León, enrolled in medical studies at Ukrainian universities or in neighboring countries that may be considered at risk, and so request, may be admitted to the University of Valladolid to continue their studies, upon presentation of the relevant documentation.

The Governing Council of the University of Valladolid, in its session on February 25, 2022, agreed to join the statement of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) in which the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state.

In this sense, “together with the energetic condemnation of the cruel and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the profound rejection of the use of violence and the request for respect for peace and human rights”, the University of Valladolid offered to help to the students who could be affected, showing them all their support so that they do not see their training paralyzed after the outbreak of the armed conflict.

In this situation are some students from Castilla y León who are studying medicine at universities in Ukraine and neighboring countries and who wish to return and continue their training at the University of Valladolid. For this, it was necessary to enable measures of a conjunctural nature, which jointly provide a solution to an exceptional and dramatic situation.

The resolution enables the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine to develop the measures leading to the recognition of credits that allow the continuity of the academic training of the affected students.

Likewise, the necessary changes will be made, in the field of administrative management, to facilitate the enrollment of students who request it.