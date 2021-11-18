The V cards of the singers of Musica P25 will not be made available to the public

With the release of the album “Music P25” last October 15, three promotional V cards have been revealed, but what has been communicated will not make collectors happy.

These special cards are dedicated to Katy Perry, J-Balvin And Post Malone, that is the artists who participated in the project Music 25. This is the celebratory musical album of 25 years of the Pokémon franchise. In this article you can admire the artwork of these three cards and discover all the details.

However The Pokémon Company recently announced that these V cards will not be marketed to consumers. In fact, as he stated regarding Katy Perry’s card, each singer received an exclusive printed copy of their card. He also said it was a token of thanks for their collaboration on the project.

This official release will greatly disappoint collectors, who will never be able to put their hand on these beautiful cards to enrich their personal collection of Pokémon cards. This will likely ensure that the three cards will be among the rarest in the world.