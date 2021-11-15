The vacation home arrives for less than 10 thousand euros, and anyone can have it

Who could possibly resist the allure of a house sold for a price similar to what you pay for a second-hand car? Let’s say nobody. Also because we are not talking about a shack that falls apart on who knows what abandoned hill, but about a new wooden house, well built and, although small, very beautiful.

The prices we expect, sometimes, are really very different from the real ones. It happens with discounted products, but in this case we are talking about a house that costs so as such. There are no tricks, discounts, faults that drive down the price or other similar fortunes. It is a mini-house that really costs less than 10 thousand euros.

A mini-house that, it must be specified, has everything in twenty square meters: it has an entrance with a kitchen, a small bathroom and then even a large bedroom with a double mattress and lots of space in the closets.

The news of the house spread starting from The Spruce website, which underlined the very low price: less than 12 thousand dollars, therefore, less than ten thousand euros.

The house was built in the United States by a young lady named Macy Miller: with an initial outlay of about $ 500 and various works that cost her another 9,000, she got a house equipped with everything, including underfloor heating. flower boxes and appliances. Incredible, but true.

The beauty of Miller’s mini-house is that anyone can have it: the work is very simple to carry out and the same can be said of the vehicle she used as a base, an old container. We could all do the same and get a beautiful home for a very low price.

