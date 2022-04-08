The vaccinated covid infect almost the same as the unvaccinated

Those vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who did not spread it almost as easily if they were infected by Omicronone of the last variants of the SARS-CoV-2. “We found no differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated people,” point out the authors of the Spanish study published this Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since the appearance of Ómicron last November, the coronavirus cases quickly shot up around the world. In fact, this research concludes that infections by this variant are “significantly” higher compared to those that took place with the Delta strain in a similar period and with high vaccination coverage.

Specifically, they specify that the secondary attack rate was 39 percent for the Ómicron cases and 26 percent for Delta, which translates into an absolute increase of 13 points. A constant that was also repeated in the social environmentswhere it was 30.5 percent for the first versus 16.2 percent for the second, as well as in work environments (31 percent vs. 10.5 percent). However, there is not much difference between close household contacts (49.4 vs. 48).

On the other hand, they detail that the unvaccinated people infected by the Delta variant showed an increased secondary attack rate of 7.8 percent overall, 9.9 percent at home, and 9.5 percent at work compared to vaccinated people. On the contrary, they clarify that for the Ómicron variant “We found no differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in any of these categories”.

Ómicron is contagious one day before the onset of symptoms

In this way, it is determined that the “Omicron increased transmissibility” it is related to the tendency to spread when people are asymptomatic or early in the symptomatic phase. Thus, the highest peak takes place one day before the onset of symptoms and continues until three days after, time in which most secondary cases occur. Meanwhile, transmission with Delta is reduced from the first day of onset of symptoms to one day later.

In fact, the same experts warn that, as half of the Omicron contagion events occurred before the onset of symptomsthis finding “could imply that the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical measures (such as contact tracing, rapid testing, and isolation) would decrease substantially in the absence of preventative measures such as social distancing and limiting large gatherings or social gatherings.”

To arrive at these results, data from a total of 622 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection Compatible with the Omicron variant. all of them were notified in Cantabria and they gave rise to the sum of 1,420 close contacts, which were compared with the secondary attack rate, the transmission period, the incubation period and the series interval -among other aspects- of the Delta variant.