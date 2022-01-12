World

“The vaccinated, if positive and asymptomatic, after 5 days of isolation must return to their daily activities”

“The vaccinated people self positive to the Covid And asymptomatic after 5 days of isolation they have to go back to their daily activities ”: the director of the Spallanzani Francesco Vaia. “Today’s data highlights an important aspect: hospitalizations in intensive care – says Vaia -. If this trend, resulting from the third dose vaccination campaign, stabilizes, we need to meet the needs of citizens and streamline isolation and quarantine procedures..

As happens in the USA

As happens in the US – says the director of Spallanzani – vaccinated and asymptomatic people, if positive, after 5 days of isolation can and must return to their daily activities.

Contact with positives

«As for the contact with positives – concludes Vaia -, if asymptomatic there is no need either forty nor of swab, but self-monitoring and return to activities with masks for 5 days. This will allow not to block the country and to spread further trust, as it should be, towards the vaccines“.

