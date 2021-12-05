The vaccination campaign is running but the pressure on hospitals rises – Healthcare

The vaccination campaign is running, driven above all by third doses: on Friday there were 423,611, for a total of almost eight million. The total administrations were 486,599 bringing the total to 97,959,273. New record for green pass requests: on Friday there were 1,240,703.

There are 16,632 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Friday there were 17,030. On the other hand, there were 75 victims in one day, on Friday there were 74. There are 223,718 currently positive for Covid in Italy, 7,564 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 5,094,072, 134,152 deaths. The discharged and healed are 4,736,202, with an increase of 8,988 compared to Friday.

There are 636,592 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Friday there were 588,445. The positivity rate is 2.6%, down from 2.9% on Friday. On the other hand, there are 732 patients in intensive care in Italy, 24 more than on Friday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 59. Patients with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 5,428, or 43 more than on Friday

It is likely that in the first half of next year it will arrive vaccination for children from 0 to 5 years. So Giorgio Palù, president of Aifa and member of the Cts. First case of positivity to the Omicron variant of Covid in South Tyrol. It is a woman who returned from South Africa at the end of November. The latest data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità show that for an unvaccinated the risk, compared to someone vaccinated for less than 5 months, is 10 times greater in hospitalization, 16 times greater in intensive care, 9 times greater than death. After 5 months of the vaccine, the coverage from the disease drops to 44%, but that from the risk of severe disease is 93% at less than 5 months and 85% beyond that.