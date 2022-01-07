the vaccination campaign, simplification of procedures and self-test for vaccinated people is still extended – Emilia-Romagna Region

A further widening of the vaccination campaign, with the start of the third dose for 12-15 year olds four months after completing primary school. It’s a greater simplification, through two new measures: the exit from the periods of isolation and quarantine through the execution of quick antigenic swabs in the pharmacy, starting from Monday 10 January, with the cost to be paid by the health service; L’self-test, from Monday 17 January, with the possibility, in the event of a quick swab performed at home and a positive outcome, to immediately start the period of isolation by registering the test result in a specific regional portal, uploading the photo of the result itself, and therefore without waiting for the timing of the healthcare company.

These are the measures that the regional councilor for health policies spoke about today in a video press conference, Raffaele Donini.

Rapid test in pharmacy for isolation / quarantine closure

Thanks to the agreement with the pharmacy associations, from Monday 10 January in Emilia-Romagna people without symptoms Covid 19 can go to partner pharmacies to perform the rapid nasal antigen test. They will be able to do so as long as they fall within the following cases: for carry out a control screening or, if asymptomatic and in quarantine for having had close contact with a Covid case, for close the quarantine period itself (within 24 hours they will automatically receive the report of the case closure and reactivation of the Green pass from the health company). If the test is positive for these people, they will be able to carry out the rapid nasal antigen test at the pharmacy after 10 days. for the closure of the period of isolation o after 7 days in the case of a person vaccinated with a third dose (booster), who has completed the primary course or is cured of Covid, always for less than 4 months.

The tampons performed by quarantine or isolation are paid by the Health Service.

The agreement with the pharmacies also includes a point relating to schools. In fact, they will be able to do the rapid antigen test first and second grade secondary school students in whose class a COVID case has occurred, at the request of the general practitioner or pediatrician. In particular, they will be able to take the first test when the presence of a positive is detected and the second test five days after the first. The buffer will be borne by the commissioner.

Self-test: immediate start of the quarantine with self-made quick test

For people who have performed the antigen test themselves quick nasal at home, in case of positive outcome there will be the possibility of register on a special portal of the Region – active from January 17 – the results of the self-test, immediately starting the period of isolation.

In this case, only one of the rapid tests valid in the pharmacy can be used. Furthermore, the people who will be able to resort to this opportunity will have to fall into the following cases: have already received the second vaccination dose, regardless of the date of administration; have activated the Electronic health record (ESF) or, in the case of minors, be associated with the parent’s ESF.

The result will be uploaded through inserting the photo with the test result, the choice of the test used from the list of valid ones, information on the behavior to be followed in the event of symptoms appearing, information on the type of certificate that will be sent to the ESF by the Public Health Departments.

People who will be able to do theself-test in Emilia-Romagna they are all those who have completed at least the primary vaccination cycle. In this way, it will be impossible to self-test for those who did not want to vaccinate for contrary to the procedure.

Off to third doses for 12-15 year olds

In Emilia-Romagna, third doses are also available for the 12-15 age group for girls and boys who have completed primary school for at least four months.

It’s possible book from tomorrow, Saturday 8 January. The first administrations they will start on Monday 10. A further enlargement, after the third dose for 16-17 year-olds and frail 12-15 year-olds was launched last December 27.

The new recipients of the ‘booster’ recall are defined by a circular from the Ministry of Health, which was followed by a communication from the Regional Department of Health Policies which clarified additional operational aspects to the Health Authorities.

The vaccine planned for the third booster dose in these categories will be Pfizer Biontech’s Comirnaty.

Reservations are always open through the usual channels: Cup, Cupweb, Cuptel, Electronic health records, ER-Health app, farmaCUP counters; are also provided further modalities that the health authorities will communicate on their respective territories.

Over 50, vaccinations without reservation

People over 50 can now go to any vaccination center to receive the first dose, made mandatory by the new government regulations. No notice is needed.