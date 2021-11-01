the vaccination campaign starts on November 2nd. All there is …

“The epidemiological trend of the spread of Covid-19 requires also this year an important action for the prevention of the spread ofseasonal flu through the vaccination campaign that the Region

Veneto will start on the whole regional territory starting from November 2 and that it will be conducted according to the indications of the Ministry of Health ». This was announced by the Prevention Department of the Veneto Region.

Vaccination is the most effective form of influenza prevention, especially for the co-circulation of both respiratory viruses (SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus), also in consideration of the fact that last season the influenza virus it had low circulation and may find a more susceptible population this year.

The campaign aims to protect the more fragile subjects complications, contain access to emergency rooms, support the differential diagnosis with Covid-19 given the similar symptoms between Covid-19 and flu and the consequent management of suspected cases. The World Health Organization and the National Vaccination Prevention Plan in force report 75% as the minimum achievable goal and 95% as the optimal goal for all target groups among the coverage objectives.

The Veneto Region has made approximately 1,600,000 doses of the flu vaccine available to the Local Health Authorities, in part already distributed to general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, retirement homes and all clinics.

vaccinations of the Ulss Companies. The flu vaccination campaign is carried out by general practitioners, who are in a privileged position to know the health needs of their patients and actively offer vaccination to over 60 and at risk categories, by paediatricians of free choice for the pediatric segment and, in close synergy, by public health hygiene services of the Ulss companies.

Below are the categories for which influenza vaccinations are strongly recommended and the categories for which the booster dose of the Covid 19 vaccination is currently scheduled:

INFLUENCE

Women in pregnancy and in the “postpartum” period

Individuals aged 60 or over

Relatives and contacts (adults and children) of high-risk individuals

Individuals of all ages admitted to long-term care facilities

Subjects from 6 months to 65 years of age suffering from diseases that increase the risk of complications from influenza:

chronic diseases affecting the respiratory system

diseases of the cardio-circulatory system

diabetes mellitus and other metabolic diseases (including obese people with a body mass index BMI> 30);

chronic renal / adrenal insufficiency;

diseases of the hematopoietic organs and hemoglobinopathies;

tumors and undergoing chemotherapy treatment;

congenital or acquired diseases involving deficient antibody production, drug-induced immunosuppression or HIV;

chronic inflammatory diseases and intestinal malabsorption syndromes;

pathologies for which major surgical interventions are planned;

diseases associated with an increased risk of aspiration of respiratory secretions (e.g. neuromuscular diseases);

chronic liver diseases.

Children and adolescents on long-term treatment with acetylsalicylic acid (at risk of Reye’s syndrome) +

Subjects employed in public services of primary collective interest and categories of workers

Personnel who, for work reasons, are in contact with animals that could be a source of infection with non-human influenza viruses:

Blood donors

COVID-19

DOSE BOOSTER

Subjects aged ≥ 60

staff and guests of residential care centers for the elderly;

people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies:

Respiratory diseases

Cardio-circulatory diseases

Neurological diseases

Diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies INFLU

Liver disease

Cerebrovascular diseases

Hemoglobinopathies

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Severe obesity (BMI> 35)

Seriously disabled (Law 104/1992 art.3 paragraph 3)

practitioners of health professions and health professionals who carry out their activities in health, social and social welfare structures, according to current indications

ADDITIONAL DOSE