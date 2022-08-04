“The Vaccination Commission should not be an instrument for the Government to set a course with personal interests,” says the National Academy of Medicine

“The politicization of the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) carries the risk of politicizing the agreements, which produces, among other things, an opening for anti-vaccine groups that do so much damage with their false claims. The CNVE should not be used as a political instrument so that the rulers of the day can set the course based on personal or partisan interests.”

These words summarize the support of the National Academy of Medicine (Acanamed) for the decisions made by the CNVE in relation to the groups for which the covid-19 vaccine would be mandatory.

The inoculation against covid-19 was established as mandatory for children and adolescents between 5 and 17 years old, health workers and public officials. Private companies can extensively demand it from their workers. For the other population groups, inoculation has always been voluntary.

However, this August 3, the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, announced that he ordered eliminate compulsory vaccination plus question the agreements reached within the Commission for supposed problems with the appointments of two of its members, who, according to him, would have expired.

In the opinion of Acanamed, this constitutes a way of politicizing a technical body that has been a pillar in the health of the Costa Rican population.

“The agreements made by the CNVE have been part of the fundamental public health strategies, which have led to well-being, health and equality in the Costa Rican population,” the Academy said in a statement.

And he added: “Costa Rica has been a world leader in vaccination programs since the middle of the last century, allowing the elimination of diseases that caused a lot of pain in Costa Rican families such as: polio, diphtheria, smallpox, measles, etc. Other diseases have decreased their prevalence and are on the way to disappear thanks to the vaccination program of our country, one of the most complete in the world”.

Role of the CNVE in the pandemic



For Acanamed, the work of the Commission has also been key during the pandemic, by guaranteeing the selection of the best quality vaccines, with the best safety standards and with the best clinical studies of efficacy and effectiveness. This, consider the specialists that make it up, has been reflected in the positive impact that these vaccines have produced in controlling the pandemic.

They ask the authorities and other science associations to support and defend the autonomy of the CNVE.

