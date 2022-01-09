The vaccination obligation in the rest of Europe

On Wednesday, the Italian government introduced compulsory coronavirus vaccination for all people who are at least 50 years old. In Italy until now the compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus was in force only for some categories of workers, such as health workers and law enforcement, and introducing the obligation for all people of an entire age group, regardless of work taking place, Italy has aligned itself with other European countries where similar measures have been announced or are about to be implemented. The only European country where compulsory vaccination has been announced for all is Austria.

Austria

In November it was the first European country to announce the introduction of compulsory vaccination for its entire population. Those under the age of 14, pregnant women, those who have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 180 days and people who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons will be exempt from the obligation.

The government’s proposal has yet to be approved by Parliament, where it should pass smoothly. It provides for the obligation to come into effect from February 1st, but sanctions for unvaccinated people will only start to be issued from February 15th. If by this date the people registered in the vaccination registries are still not vaccinated, they will receive a fine of 600 euros. The fines can be repeated every three months until January 2024, in case of failure to administer the vaccine. For those who do not pay the fine, there will be an additional sanction of 3,600 euros.

Greece

The Greek government had imposed the introduction of the vaccination obligation for all people over 60 last December. The obligation will come into force on January 16, and anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not booked a vaccination by this date will have to pay a fine of 100 euros, which can be repeated every month. According to the Greek newspapers, moreover, in the next few days the government could announce the extension of the obligation also to people between 50 and 59 years old.

Czech Republic

In March, the obligation to vaccinate should start for people who are at least 60 years old. The measure was introduced at the beginning of December by the government of outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis, but it is possible that it will be withdrawn before it even enters into force: the government of the new Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who officially took office on December 17, has in fact made it known that he is against the obligation to vaccinate. A decision on this is expected to be made by mid-February.

Poland

In Poland, the vaccination obligation for teachers, health workers and law enforcement will be introduced from 1 March: those who are not vaccinated will not be able to work.

Germany

Germany has so far introduced compulsory vaccination only for health workers, but the new government formed by Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens is considering introducing compulsory vaccination also for the whole population or only for some age groups. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Social Democrat, said he was in favor, but the Liberals are still undecided whether or not to support the proposal, and discussions within the majority are slowly progressing. The measure will in any case be submitted to the vote of the parliament.



France

In France as in Italy, vaccination is mandatory for health professionals and law enforcement agencies. There are currently no plans to extend it to other sections of the population, although President Emmanuel Macron has made it very clear that he wants to tighten the restrictions for those who are not vaccinated.

In these days, the French Parliament is discussing making a certification of vaccination or recovery mandatory to access a large part of public places, excluding the possibility so far envisaged to show the negative result of a test for the coronavirus. The proposal, supported by the government and Macron, has been highly contested by the opposition, which could make it difficult to approve. It was passed by the National Assembly, and now it will have to go to the Senate and then back to the National Assembly for a final vote.

Spain

The Spanish government, where the vaccination campaign has been very successful, has for now ruled out the introduction of a vaccination obligation. The only restrictions in force are the obligation of outdoor masks throughout the country and the obligation to have the equivalent of the Italian “basic” Green Pass to access some public places such as bars and restaurants, but only in some regions .

United Kingdom

Coronavirus vaccination will become mandatory for healthcare professionals in the UK from April 1. Health Minister Sajid Javid said, however, that the government does not intend to impose any obligations on the population.

