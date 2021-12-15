Health

“The vaccine is not enough, new restrictions immediately”. Inauspicious scenarios are opening up – Libero Quotidiano

The position comes directly from the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control. In short, from the top of Europe. And it is a stance that is scary: vaccines are not enough to protect themselves from the new variant of Covid, Omicron. According to the ECDC, in fact, further restrictions on the movement of people are also needed. In short, words in line with the decisions of the Italian government on the eve of the CdM.

“The likelihood of further diffusion of the Omicron variant is very high e vaccination alone does not allow us to prevent its impact; Strong action is urgently needed to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A quick introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures is needed to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron, “he explains bluntly. Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC.

Words that for sure could have consequences on the vaccination campaign of several Eurozone countries: the skeptics, not to mention the no-vax, could ride on the fact that the EU health leaders, in fact, have confirmed that, right now, the vaccine is not enough against Omicron. But, above all, the ECDC’s stance seems to open the doors to new, nefarious, containment measures that will affect people’s freedom.

