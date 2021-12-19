“The vaccine is the new weapon”. Geopolitics at the time of the pandemic is dominated by the selfishness of states: the Arte Tv investigation

Since spring 2020, when the pandemic from COVID-19 began to sow fear and death in the four corners of the globe, the vaccine it appeared the only way to stop the race of the new Coronavirus. The big pharmaceutical companies then embarked on a “health marathon” which culminated, the following autumn, in the appearance of the first laboratory products.

But while the crisis required global cooperation, the main powers immediately adopted an “umbilical” approach: the United States of Donald Trump were the leaders of a vaccination policy aimed atself-consumption (i.e. reserving the doses to its own citizens), closely followed byEuropean Union. The most fragile nations were thus left in the hands of ‘Covax‘, vaccine distribution channel of dubious efficiency; in this context, Russia And China they have moved their diplomatic-health pawns by exporting the vaccines they produce to areas of influence such as Serbia And San Marino. In this investigative documentary, amidst selfishness, ambitions and appeals for solidarity, Gilles Cayatte analyzes the new international balance of forces linked to the fight against Sars-CoV-2.

On Arte Tv the complete documentary