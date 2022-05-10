Health

The vaccine is useless, Maria Rita Gismondo on the Covid vaccine – Il Tempo

“Now the vaccine is useless.” Maria Rita Gismondo drops the bomb during the episode of “Fuori dal Coro” broadcast on Tuesday 10 May on Rete4. The virologist and director of Microbiology at the Sacco hospital in Milan expresses her doubts about the advisability of continuing with the vaccination campaign in recent months. “The vaccine today would be wasted – said Gismondo – We faced two years of pandemic with two different viruses. One thing was the virus of 2020, one thing those that are circulating now. Now this vaccine is essentially useless. So why risk it. side effects?”.

Then Gismondo talks about the masks to the children, expressing more than a few doubts. “It’s a bad thing at that age – because they are forced to see other children as someone to be afraid of.”

