The vaccine now does the robot, without using the needle

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
A Canadian startup has developed “Cobi”, a robot that injects the vaccine directly into the muscle and without the use of a needle

by EB / CorriereTv

Needle-free injection technology was developed at the University of Waterloo, Ontario. The developers said that the robot “Cobi” successfully performed the first autonomous robotic intramuscular injection. The robot uses a high-pressure jet, no thicker than a human hair, to inject the contents of the vaccine deep into the arm tissue. Using LiDAR sensors, the same technology used by autonomous vehicles to map the road, a remote sensing technique that allows you to determine the distance to an object or surface using a laser pulse, “Cobi” makes a model of the patient’s body and the Artificial Intelligence-based software determines the optimal point for injection. The robot basically automates everything, first using cameras to detect the presence of a patient and then documenting or identifying him. “With Cobi – explain the developers – patients could receive intramuscular injections, like vaccines, without the use of needles and without the involvement of a health worker”.

November 6, 2021 – Updated November 6, 2021, 4:03 pm

