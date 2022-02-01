The vaccine, Olympics and Sofia Goggia: Federica Brignone divides

His rivalry with Sofia Goggia has characterized the recent history of Italian women’s skiing, only to fade just when both champions took flight towards international glory. Yet, between Federica Brignone and the champion from Bergamo still has that healthy antagonism that is the salt of sport and that will accompany both of them also to the imminent adventure in Beijing 2022.

In China, the winner of the 2020 World Cup will go in search of the first Olympic gold of her career, four years after the bronze in the giant a Pyeongchang, while Sofia he will experience the miracle of being in the race both in the Super G on February 11 and in the descent on February 15, despite the injury to the cruciate and the microfracture to the fibula suffered on January 23 in Cortina.

On the one hand, the determination of Sofia Goggia, on the other hand the multidisciplinary talent of Federica, the Italian skier most similar to Mikaela Shiffrin for the ability to be competitive in both fast and technical disciplines.

Beijing 2022: Federica Brignone takes a stand on the anti-Covid vaccine

Interviewed by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, Federica Brignone, fresh from the triumph in the Super G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, 19th career success in the World Cup, confessed her emotions on the eve of the fourth Olympics of her career, going into detail about the their position on the vaccination obligation to participate in the Games:

“I disagree with the rules of the bubble, but I have to accept it. Last year at the World Championships in Cortina I wanted to go home. I am vaccinated, even if I am not in favor. The Olympics, however, are too important, so zero controversy. I want to go to China just to ski and try to win, it’s my big dream. I’m fine, I feel fit ”.

Federica Brignone: “Changed thanks to hypnosis”

On a personal level, Federica’s metamorphosis in recent times has been evident. More sunny, less strict with herself. Brignone explained the reasons for his breakthrough:

“I asked for help because mistakes are not a defeat but an opportunity to improve. A mental coach has been following me since 2015 and then I did hypnosis. The unconscious does crazy jobs. In sport, the head is everything: we all ski well, between arriving first and thirtieth is a matter of mental balance. The mental coach also taught me to give a damn about the judgments of others “.

The relationship with Sofia Goggia: Federica Brignone’s sincerity

Finally, the words on the relationship with Sofia Goggia, who in recent times had defined the friendly relationship with Brignone as “improved”:

“Sofia and I are two people with opposite characters. We can very well live together if there is mutual respect. I’m glad you said that relations between us have changed, for me they are always the same. You have to take off your hat in front of his performances, I also told him. She is a great athlete, then human discourse is something else “.

As if to say, the rivalry is more alive than ever, but the Italian sportsmen are ready to cheer for both in the Beijing nights.

