The Valencian actor Enrique Arce makes the leap to Hollywood

Henry Maplewho played one of the most popular and hated characters at the same time in ‘La casa de papel’, has made the leap to Hollywood and is immersed in the filming of a action comedy with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, among other stars like the British Mark Strong (‘Kingsman’), the French Mélanie Laurent (‘Inglourious Basterds’), Jodie Turner-Smith (‘Anna Boleyn’) and Tony Goldwyn (‘Scandal’).

Is about ‘Murder Mystery 2’the sequel known in our country as ‘Criminals at sea’, which according to ‘Variety’, the original 2019 film obtained a great success for Netflix being seen by nearly 30.9 million homes.

Now, the 49-year-old interpreter has shared some snapshots on Instagram in which he poses with Jennifer Aniston and also with Adam Sandler, his other filming partner.

“Saturday Night Fever… With Jen and Adam in Paris“, The Valencian has written along with several images. In the first, he poses very smiling with the los, raising his thumbs; and in another photo he appears hugging the protagonist of ‘Friends’.

“Stop doing montages with celebrities, come on“, The actress Cristina Castaño has written when she sees him. “Wow!”, “A few millimeters from two legends”, “A dream for many”, “I’m sure it will be an amazing movie“, “I love Jennifer”, “What cute pictures” ; “you make me very envious“, are some of the messages that Arce has received after publishing the photos.

For the past few weeks, Arce has been filming on the beaches of Hawaii and has also traveled to the Dominican Republic. At the end of February she returned to Spain and a week ago she landed in the capital of the Seine to continue recording. “Back in Paris, about to resume filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’, for Netflix.

“There are times when it becomes difficult to enter the code of comedy, when drama and horror are so present, but let’s go for it…”, he pointed out, making a clear reference to the war between Russia and Ukraine.