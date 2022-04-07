The Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine believes “an error” the termination of covid contracts

VALENCIA (EP). The Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SVMPSP) believes the premature termination “in this April of the covid reinforcement contracts still in force in hospitals is a serious error, and points out that it is” a clear contradiction with the will expressed by the Ministry to prioritize prevention and Public Health in the future”.

In this regard, the president of the SVMPSP, John Navarropoints out that the arrival of the pandemic two years ago meant “an enormous overload” of work for these services, where specialist doctors, MIR and Preventive Medicine nurses are integrated and that these covid reinforcement contracts have made it possible to address “extraordinary needs” of work against the pandemic in the hospital setting and adequately fight against it.

In this sense, they emphasize that “even at the present time, Covid persists as the main health problem of an infectious nature, requiring SMPs and other specific hospital services, such as Microbiology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Emergencies and Disease Units Infectious, an important side job.”

In this regard, they point out that the replacement of the Covid reinforcements with the new announced structural positions (11 new positions for specialists in Preventive Medicine), “improves the delicate situation of some hospitals, which were without specialists or had only one”. However, for most hospitals, “it abruptly interrupts the specific work resources for preventive programs against Covid by terminating their contracts.”

Dr. Juan Navarro explains that “without these resources, the SMPs will be forced to suspend the Covid and Herpes Zoster vaccinations of immunosuppressed patients currently in progress, the declaration of diseases and cooperation in Public Health programs, the follow-up of workers infected by Covid and, in general, all the key activities for the prevention and control of the pandemic that must still be maintained”.

Essential Resources

For all these reasons, “they demand that the Department of Health, urgently, consult with the management of the hospitals to know the work that is being done, and find out what resources are still essential, in each health department, for the control of the pandemic.”

Likewise, we propose that a specific and temporary fund for Covid reinforcement places be created in 2022 for all the special services that we still have to fight against the pandemic”. “From the SVMPSP we once again offer our collaboration to the Ministry of Health and we will continue informing society of the result of these efforts and the situation in which the hospital surveillance, prevention and control programs for Covid remain as of May 1 “.