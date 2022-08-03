Entertainment

the Valentino one by Angelina Jolie is chic

All of us have had to wake up at dawn to take that flight that would have taken us with so many dark circles and a good dose of caffeine in the body to our next destination. How to make this trauma sweeter? Adopting the perfect airport look, the pajamas. No, we are not going crazy. Airports have always been the catwalks of celebs and stars who have gone through checks and duty-free with the coolest looks that have made history and this time Angelina Jolierewrite it with a Valentino pajamas. The actress was spotted at London Heathrow Airport accompanied by her 18-year-old son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, while she wore a complete pajamas model in a perfect mix of relaxed and refined.

Angelina Jolie has chosen the path of luxury, slipping into the Valentino silk shirt and pants set in a delightful shade of chocolate brown. The suit is a relaxed fit suit, with a contrasting white hem trim, perfect to wear in its coordinated version, this pajama is a valid ally of style even when broken. In recent years, the pajamas has definitively abandoned the bedroom to go into the streets of the cities, go wild at cocktail parties and for romantic summer evenings. There are many fashion houses that have introduced this garment in their luxury collections, making us dream with suits in fine fabrics and precious prints.

How to wear Angelina Jolie’s Valentino pajamas?

To maintain an effortless chic ensemble, the actress wore a pair of Valentino Garavani brown leather sandals, the ideal choice for tackling metal detectors without a nervous breakdown. Around the shoulder, Angelina Jolie carried a really glam hand luggage, YSL’s quilted jumbo tote, so chic and roomy that it can hold everything you might need for a long international flight. At this point all that remains is to ask ourselves what kind of passenger he is Angelina Jolie. A book reader? Lover of movies? Podcast Listener? Or nap-addicted? One thing is certain: she is the most chic of travelers.

Where to buy pajamas like Angelina Jolie

