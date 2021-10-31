the Valentino one by Angelina Jolie is top

From Los Angeles to London, passing through Rome. Angelina Jolie does not stop, and with her, the international tour that is promoting the release of Eternals, the latest Marvel movie in which the actress plays the role of Thena, a ferocious warrior. A series of premieres to which the American actress has never presented herself alone. On the contrary. Angelina let herself be accompanied by some special guests: five of her six children. Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox And Vivienne, the only one absent Pax. Angelina Jolie’s tribe posed in front of photographers, smiling and greeting fans in a mix of prints, shades and fabrics. On the occasion of his last appointment with the red carpet, Angelina Jolie wore a Valentino Haute Couture outfit specially created for her. The look seemed a sensual, androgynous and powerful reinterpretation of the traditional dress: the actress wore a flowing ivory shirt under a long oversized blazer. And instead of wearing tailored trousers, she opted for a voluminous black skirt with pockets. The film, therefore, almost always takes a back seat, between the beauty of Angelina’s clothes and the love of the children who accompany her on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Eternals in London in a Valentino Haute Couture suit created for her by the creative director of the maison Pierpaolo Piccioli. Tim P. Whitby

If it does her honor to preserve their privacy when they are not in the spotlight, Angelina Jolie no longer hesitates to appear publicly in the company of her six children. For the promotion of the latest Marvel, we could see his tribe on the red carpet in London, but also in Rome and Los Angeles. With each appearance, the same observation: the happy family seems more united than ever, even though the star is still in the process of divorce with the father of her children, Brad Pitt. “They are fantastic and since there are so many, I think they have a very positive effect on each other,” the actress confided to People.

The outfit from Valentino’s Haute Couture 2021 collection that inspired Angelina Jolie’s dress. Getty Images

This time, the actress opted for a Valentino Haute Couture look designed for her by the creative director of the maison Pierpaolo Piccioli. The dress played on the contrasts of black and white, on volumes and on the chase between classicism and contemporaneity. The look is a total departure from the tight and sensual Versace dress that Angelina wore at the film premiere in Rome. Angelina Jolie’s outfit was inspired by a look from the Valentino Fall Winter 2021 Couture collection. The original design featured a boxy black blazer – not so unlike the actress’s – worn over an ankle-length white shirt dress. A pink satin sash tied around the waist added a vibrant touch to the look (the same one worn by Zendaya at the Dune photocall in Venice). Nothing to take away from the 25-year-old actress, however, the creative director of Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli, has decided to personally rework the creation seen on the catwalk, creating for Angelina Jolie a unique and new whole.

The Valentino Haute Couture suit seems to have been designed to embody a sense of powerful security and make a resolute statement despite the monochrome color scheme. It seems to whisper a story between the classic and the contemporary as it conspires to create a look that silently exudes masculine and feminine energy. A fluid look in the lines and in the fabric as well as in the combination with Cartier jewels. A wonderful dress, framed by the love of Angelina’s children. Eternal (ls).

Angelina Jolie at the first in London with five of her six children, the only one absent Pax aged 17. Karwai TangGetty Images

