‘The Valet’: Eugenio Derbez talks about the invisibility suffered by celebrities in the Star Plus movie

The Valet, the new film by Eugenio Derbez, arrived yesterday at the Star Plus catalog. The actor talked about how wanted the film to reflect the invisibility that celebrities face in the midst of so much fame.

What is it about The Valet? After Olivia (Samara Weaving), the successful movie star, is caught by a paparazzi making out with her married loverVincent (Max Greenfield), the couple decides to put together a plan that involves a valet parking (Derbez) who coincidentally appears in the photograph of the scandal.

The film, directed by Richard Wong, is a remake of the 2006 French comedy. In this story full of broken phones, two worlds and their cultures collide, and Eugenio talked about how he thought The Valet it was the perfect movie when he moved to America.

In an interview for Sensacine Mexico, Eugenio Derbez assured that the film was the perfect vehicle for him in the United States. When he moved to the country seven and a half years ago, it was the first project that came into his hands. However, it took a long time for her to see the light because the script did not turn out the way she wanted.

“This film is perfect. That way I don’t forget my people. I continue to touch on the subject of my past in Mexico, in Latin America, and we began to work for this public, which is the American”said.

To produce the film, Derbez did a series of interviews that helped him better interpret his characterbecause he learned about the life experiences of valet parking, as well as their way of walking, talking and even cutting their hair.

The winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award also spoke about the invisibility that celebrities live and how he wanted to focus on that problem in The Valet.



There is a part that I wanted to make more emphatic. I wanted to deal with the two invisibilities: how this man does not feel seen and she does not feel seen either

In addition, Derbez recounted his own experience as a celebrity: “It happens to me very often that, suddenly, they approach me to ask for a photo and they don’t even look me in the eye.”

He assured that what the people who approach him to ask for photographs actually want a photo that they can upload to social networks and be famous with that content, “but they are not interested in the character. You feel used. It’s like they don’t see you. It’s like: ‘I don’t care about your life, I want a photo with you‘”.

The Valet is an exclusive film from the catalog of StarPlus and the cast is also made up Betsy BrandtCarmen SalinasAmaury NolascoMarisol NicholsDiany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi PatelNaomi Gonzalez and Lunay.