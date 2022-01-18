The valuation of bitcoin? Like a Stradivarius: impossible to update

The valuation of bitcoin? The same as a Stradivarius violin or a collector’s item: impossible to update.

The evaluation of bitcoin

“The valuation of bitcoin is a real paradox,” explains Mark Casey of Capital Group. On the one hand, it is an asset that will never be able to generate profits in itself and that “can only generate profits based on what people are willing to pay for it in turn”. In other words, “it is not possible to actualize the cash flow of bitcoin just as it is not possible to actualize the cash flow of gold, of a Stradivarius violin, of the fine arts”.

On the other hand, bitcoin has unique properties: there is a finite amount of them (bitcoin was designed on the principle of limited supply, fixed at 21 million, so that no person or government can dilute the positions by increasing the number. of currency in circulation); it is an open and decentralized form of exchange, which cannot be blocked or censored from the outside, nor by the official financial system; it is difficult to confiscate: in reality, there is only one password.

Bitcoin store of value?

Due to the characteristics it possesses, over time, bitcoin has increasingly been seen as a store of value asset. “I have been following gold for many decades and I can say that I have the impression of being in front of a film that has already been seen,” comments Upton. “The price of bitcoin is set by the financial markets, that is, by the people who buy it only because they think that, in the future, others will be willing to pay more for it.”

A pyramid structure that can give rise to a risk: that governments decide to ban bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies or to limit their use. China has already banned mining and trading on decentralized currencies, but it could happen again if governments feel they are losing control of the financial system. Again, history teaches us.

“In 1933, the US government banned the private ownership of gold. It was the time of the Great Depression, when the government took every possible lever to control the supply and cost of money ”. The rapid growth of bitcoin could lead to a similar ending. “I believe that it is unacceptable for governments and central banks around the world to lose control,” says Upton.

Traditional vs decentralized

After the success encountered by bitcoin in the coronavirus pandemic phase, which starting from 2020 brought consumers closer to new forms of online purchase and investment (also translated into trading), the queen of digital currencies could take advantage of a more severe inflationary context. “Bitcoin is the only form of money in the history of humanity that is not subject to changes in monetary policy and that does not run the risk of an increase in the press”.

That’s not all: in a complex period for the economy and society, a form of prohibition by the central authorities could actually accelerate the process of adoption, especially by people already skeptical of the more traditional system.

A ‘sustainable’ bitcoin

Among the weaknesses of bitcoin, once again, the issue of the impact on the environment emerges: according to Visual Capitalist data updated to April 2021, energy expenditure stands at 129 terawatt hours per year. If bitcoin were a nation, it would rank 29 out of 196.

In a context of strong focus on sustainability objectives aimed at reducing the effect of climate change, “I believe that any form of energy use not directed at the livelihood of people is questionable and should be carefully evaluated,” explains Upton. Among these, also the creation of cryptocurrencies.

However, adds Casey, “the software that drives the bitcoin system is designed to thrive regardless of the number of miners in circulation, the price of computer chips, the price of energy, or the price of the currency itself. The system is adaptable and varies upwards or downwards based on these variables ”. There is more: compared to other industrial activities, it is among the industries best set up to exploit intermittent forms of energy (such as, for example, a temporary excess of hydroelectric energy during the rainy season). A 2020 report from the University of Cambridge shows that 76% of cryptocurrency miners rely on renewable energy for 39% of their business to power their operations. The most used energy, at the moment, is hydroelectric (equal to about 60% of the use of renewables).

And the competition risk?

Lastly, the competition. “Bitcoin is built on open-source software, so anyone can make a copy of it, change some variables and launch a new type of coin. This experiment has taken place literally thousands of times.” Bitcoin owners, Casey explains, have certainly considered several options for diversifying their position in digital currencies. However, the vast majority of them took a step back.

“I therefore believe” concludes the expert from Capital Group, that bitcoin can survive “in the same fundamental form it has today. Competition has not been lacking in the last decade, but bitcoin continues to be the undisputed king of cryptocurrencies”.