The value of Bitcoin could increase 25 times in the next 8 years

Key facts: ARK Investments Management believes that a bitcoin will be worth more than a million dollars in 2030.

He says it will be used mostly as digital gold, corporate reserves and institutional investments.

The American asset management company ARK Investment Management published a study in which it reveals a markedly bullish projection for bitcoin (BTC) in the coming years. This is a prediction he made after analyzing which technologies he believes will grow the most in the future.

According to his research, five technologies will generate significant returns in the stock market over the long term. These are artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain networks that use cryptocurrencies. Precisely on the latter, he estimates that bitcoin is the one that stands out.

“Bitcoin has significant appreciation potential,” they state in the report. They estimate that by the year 2030 the price of a BTC could exceed one million dollars. This is due to the volume of money that they project that people and institutions will invest in the cryptocurrency.

Right now, BTC is trading at $38,200, according to the CriptoNoticias calculator. This means that according to his prediction, the price of BTC would increase in value by more than 2,500% in eight years.

Bitcoin would attract 28.5 billion dollars from investors in the next decade

According to ARK’s analysis, bitcoin’s market capitalization could climb more than 25 times in the next decade. Its capitalization last year was USD 1.1 trillion and they expect that by 2030 it will be USD 28.5 trillion. In other words, within 8 years, bitcoin will be almost 26 times more valuable than it is today.

The capitalization in bitcoin will be more than double that of gold by 2030, according to the ARK study. Source: Ark.

Regarding the mode of use of the cryptocurrency, they estimate that most of the money will come from those who see bitcoin as “digital gold”. The company sees that BTC will get more than double the investment than goldwhich at the moment is the asset with the highest market capitalization at USD 11.8 trillion, according to MarketCap.

In second and third place, research indicates that the mode of use of bitcoin will be as part of corporate reserves and institutional investments. Regarding this, they project that by 2030 the richest companies, which are listed on Wall Street exchanges with the S&P 500 stock index, will have 5% of their treasury in BTC. They also believe that the cryptocurrency will attract 2.5% of investments from institutions. Currently, companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy have been saving in bitcoin for more than a year.

Bitcoin will be used primarily as digital gold, corporate reserves and institutional investment, according to the ARK study. Source: Ark.

ARK mentions that blockchain technology is transformative and approaching tipping points, unleashing demand across sectors and geographies and driving more innovation. “We believe that historians will look back on this era as one of unprecedented technological advancement and say: everything has changed,” they state in the report. Although they warn that their predictions should not be taken as a purchase recommendation and it is not a guarantee that they will happen.