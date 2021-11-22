the value of Ethereum could increase by 21% by the end of the year

The world of cryptocurrencies is beginning to become familiar to many Italians, even to those who are particularly reluctant to any form of investment, due to their widespread diffusion. However, this is a very volatile sector, with valuations that fluctuate from day to day, where it is necessary to move with great attention. The volatility of this sector is confirmed by a forecast: the Ethereum coin could increase by 21% by the end of 2021.





The predictions on the cryptocurrency Ethereum

Among the most widespread cryptocurrencies and most on the launch pad we find the Ethereum, considered for years as the main competitor for Bitcoin lineage. Well, according to experts’ forecasts, the currency in question could increase even more in value, scoring a + 21% by the end of 2021. According to experts, it could reach a record figure of 50,000 dollars in the long run. period.

In any case, it is good to remember that the typical volatility of electronic currencies prevents any reliable forecast in the long and medium term. This is due to the fact that valuations could rise even more overnight, or collapse, as happened recently with other cryptocurrencies. Precisely for this reason, all those who intend to enter the universe of the digital economy should first inform themselves, for example by following some guides that explain how to invest in cryptocurrencies. Not surprisingly, there are also different opinions, according to which the Ethereum should not undergo the expected increases listed above.

Not only Ethereum: the rise of Bitcoin

As mentioned, Ethereum represents the other side of a coin that – for years now – has seen Bitcoin the undisputed protagonist in this sector. There is talk of a currency that continues a climb that seems to have no end, marking record after record, with a 2021 that promises to be golden for all those who invested in Bitcoin when it was in a waning phase. A few weeks ago this coin reached a record value of 66 thousand dollars, but it had already happened in October, before one of the many fluctuations that had reduced its value.

In summary, this is the umpteenth demonstration of the volatility of the cryptocurrency market which, thanks to the sensational spikes of Bitcoin, currently travels on a value of around 2.7 billion dollars. As happened for other markets, the pandemic has also had an impact on investments in Bitcoin, and this explains even more the sensational surges of the currency, followed by moments of sharp decline, as sudden as the first ones. The results of the survey conducted by punto-informatico.it also show the uncertainty of users on the future of cryptocurrencies, with results that are divided between optimists and pessimists on the value of digital currencies in the next 5 years. In other words, it should once again be emphasized how important it is to move with extreme caution and attention when deciding to invest in coins such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.