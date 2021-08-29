“The value of the gift”, a success for the Avis Valmadrera initiative aimed at young people

The initiative carried out the other evening by Avis Valmadrera in collaboration with the Youth Council was very significant, involving about forty new 18-year-olds born in 2003 in Valmadrera and Malgrate in an aperitif around the theme of blood donation. The initiative was held at the Fatebenefratelli Cultural Center.

On the occasion, President Vincenzo Barzani invited everyone to deepen – among the numerous volunteer opportunities in order to do good – that of blood donation, an important choice in order to save human lives. All this also considering the fact that hospitals are increasingly in need of donors.

The mayor of Valmadrera Antonio Rusconi instead thanked Avis for the educational significance of the initiative, the councilor for culture Marcello Butti and the president of the youth council Michele Magni, for the collaboration provided, then committing: “The activity of Avis is a particular gift because it is anonymous, good is done regardless of the person who will receive and who will have the benefit of that donation “.

The mayor of Malgrate Flavio Polano therefore highlighted how becoming an adult means taking on responsibilities, and making oneself available to donate one’s blood represents an important and concrete example.

Numerous young people then went to the banquet to ask for information and some even joined Avis. Afterwards, the planned aperitif was held with the screening of the film “The Greatest Showman”, while on Tuesday evening, again with Avis, the Cinema review will continue together with the film “Il ponte delle spie” by Steven Spielberg.