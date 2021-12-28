The value of used cars grows more than bitcoins

Do you love to play on the stock market and have fun with investments – even micro – to try to supplement your salary? According to Jim Bianco, president of the market research firm and interviewed by CNBC, the best investment of 2021 was have a car parked in the garage.

The used car market is in fact a constantly growing market, with prices rising to the delight of those who sell, while those who have to buy certainly do not celebrate. The cause of the rise in prices is what you think: the chip crisis that “cuts” the production of new cars, the difficulty of taking home a fresh model and the use of the second-hand market to change cars.

Better than bitcoins

Commenting on the market trend Jim Bianco pointed out how

Over the past four months, used car prices have gone up 20%. A growth higher than that of the S&P index, but also that of bitcoin. As of December 15, the last set of data we have, they are accelerating higher and higher. The peak is not seen yet, at least for now

For those who do not know the bitcon, the most famous of the existing cryptocurrencies, has always recorded sudden surges and collapses and in the last 6 months it has gone from almost 29,000 dollars to the current 43,000, passing a peak of 58 dollars.

A frenzied race that as regards used cars is not based on mere speculation but on an actual need of the market. And that in addition to the value of the car also sees the amounts of insurance increase: in fact, in recent renewals, the premium for the increase (or even just holding) the value of the car has increased.

How much it has grown

According to revelations in the US market the average price for a new car in November it was $ 46,320, while that of a used car reached $ 27,569, a 27% increase over the same period last year.

“It has all the characteristics of a bubble” commented Bianco “Used cars should be assets that devalue. They shouldn’t go up in price. Yet this year they have grown by 49%.”

A trend that should end soon, even if the protracted chip crisis and the strong repercussions on the new market could lead to further increases.