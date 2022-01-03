The valve industry in mourning: Roberto Brevi, founder of Omb Valves, has died

Montello. There are companies that are the imprint of their founder. This is also the case for Omb Valves di Montello which on Friday 31 December lost its creator: the architect Roberto Brevi, who passed away at the age of 83. He leaves his wife Lisetta and children Simone and Fabio in pain.

The news of the death of this captain of industry was given on Twitter in Italian and English, precisely because Omb Valves Spa is based in Cenate Sotto, but is now a multinational that employs over 500 people, with production sites , as well as in the Milanese area, also in the USA, in Singapore, in Saudi Arabia.

The funeral will take place on Monday 3 January at 3 pm in the parish church of Montello.

Roberto Brevi he founded OMB to produce forged steel valves in a small garage in the town of Cenate, a few kilometers west of Bergamo.

Brevi’s career in the valve industry began in 1956 when he joined a local piping component manufacturer called OMBA, part of the US conglomerate Gulf + Western since the early 1960s.

In 1982 OMB added a line of ball valves, mainly aimed at the offshore sector. Ten years later, in 1992, the company opened its first overseas office in Houston, Texas USA.

Only three more years passed when Omb (Valves) Asia Pte Ltd was founded in Singapore in 1995. This is the company’s first overseas facility and focuses on forged steel valves to serve the growing Asian market. Since its inception, all forged parts and components are purchased only in Italy,

It was 1998 when the group acquired Calobri (a company founded in 1948) which produces forged steel valves based in Milan and specializes in special valves for the North Sea offshore market. The look towards the future led the company to found the Industrial Valve Manufacturer, IVM in Saudi Arabia in 2001. It is the first joint venture in the Saudi kingdom, the plant is the first fully integrated manufacturer of forged valves and ball valves operating in the country approved by Saudi Aramco.

The years 2011 to 2020 are marked by a series of important acquisitions. As is now consolidated, the presence alongside Roberto Brevi of the sons Simone and Fabio who lead the company. In 2011 there is the acquisition of Fluicon, a wholly owned subsidiary, which develops a new line of Butterly Triple Offset valves. The operation will be completed with the merger into OMB Valve Spa in 2017. In 2012 OMB Valves inc opens the plant in Stafford, Texas USA to support the growth of the group’s business in the American continent. In 2015 a second joint venture was born in Saudi Arabia: Specialized Steel Valves, SPSV. The focus of this plant is on Cast Steel API600 valves in partnership with Orion spa in Italy.

Two years later, in 2017, OMB acquired the Vogt Valves business from Flowserve. Manufacturing operations are relocated to Stafford, TX at OMB valve inc .. The Vogt product line is expanded and the supply base is moved to Italy and the United States. The Calobri plant in Italy is renamed Vogt Valves srl by adding the API600, API6D and API6A products to the Vogt line.

In 2018, all the research and development activities of the group are concentrated in BUTI Research srl. The newly formed company researches new technologies such as additive manufacturing and leads the development of product lines in deep cryogenics for aerospace and specialty gases.

In 2020 OMB acquires B EL Valves Srl, the Italian company of BEL Valves UK. With a plant in Corsico, Milan, the acquisition of BEL adds a new line of gate valves for pipelines and engineered ball valves.

