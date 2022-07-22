The Vampire Diaries came close to never seeing the light of day!

The creator of the Vampire Diaries universe, Julie Plec, revealed that she initially wanted to adapt Vampire Academy to television, a series for which she is now showrunner.

Around 2008, cinema and television opened the door to one of the trends that would mark an important change in stories for teenagers: vampire movies and series which, although the critics did not receive in the best way, the fans embraced through solid fandoms that they generated good box office receipts Y strong ratings on television.

Although, the supernatural approach in teen dramas was not something new —Buffy the Vampire Slayer being the greatest reference of the genre at the end of the 90s—, there is no doubt that the arrival in theaters of the adaptation Twilight by Stephenie Meyermade something that beat in youthful content stronger.

The answer to this was the series The Vampire Diaries, inspired by the books L. J. Smith and created in television format by the Showrunner Julie Plecwho for fourteen years dominated the genre also through the spin offs from the mother series: TheOriginals Y legacies.

Currently the names Damon and Stefan Salvatore They are a reference within supernatural teen showswhich solidifies The Vampire DiariesIt’s one of the most important phenomena of the 2000s.

However, in an interview for Entertainment Weekly during san diego comic conJulie Plec has revealed that initially, her plan was to adapt Vampire Academy, series of which he is now showrunner and which premieres in September of this year.

The vampire reign continues

Based on the book series by Richelle Mead of the same title, Vampire Academy is situated in a privileged and glamorous world, where dhampir Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer)the princess Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) join the boarding school St Vladimir’s Academy, where they hope to complete their education and join vampire royalty.

Previously in 2014, the novels had had un first adaptation attempt in a movie franchise that did not go beyond its first film, with Zoey Deutch in the lead role. So Plec’s series, co-directed by Marguerite MacIntyre (Elizabeth Forbes in The Vampire Diaries), will serve as reboot of history

On the reasons for adapting this new story for the chain peacock in USA, Julie Plec commented:

This started for us since 2007, actually, when I was on vacation reading Vampire Academy. And I thought, “this is a great book, I want to turn this into a series.” Marguerite was with me and we both said, “Wouldn’t it be fun to make this happen someday?” Julie Plec for Entertainment Weekly

Plec also added that Vampire Academy was always in his plans. However, although the project was in talks with the CW network, the series that was ultimately chosen was The Vampire Diaries.

An out of date reboot?

MacIntyre He commented that when Plec had offered to take the role of co-creator of the show, the director had hesitated to join, believing that too much time had passed since the publication of the original saga. However, it was upon rereading them that she discovered that the story still had potential in modern times, so he joined the ship.

In the same way, she commented that she was surprised to realize that the cast was also a fan of the novels, and that for them “Being part of history is a dream come true.”

Sissy Stringer, the actress behind the role of half vampire (hence the term Dhampir)Rose Hathawayclaimed to have read the entire saga when he was younger.

“My sister loved them so much so one day I stole one from her and ended up reading all of them. I love them, I loved when the 2014 movie came out, and I was disappointed when they didn’t make more.” Sisi Stringer for Entertainment Weekly

One universe for another?

Vampire Academy it will be Julie Plec’s first project off the CW since 2009, having also gone through the hard cancellations of the chain in May of this year. When the third show in the universe of the Vampire Diaries, Legacies was canceledJulie Plec referred to the event as “The Red Wedding” in the history of televisionreferring to the scene of Game of Thrones where robb stark and his family are killed.

However, stepping away from the CW gives Plec the opportunity to fully focus on the project. Vampire Academy, which intends to cover all the books of Richelle Mead throughout several seasons.

It is also rumored that the showrunner could lead to “pitch” a new project of the The Vampire Diaries Universe with the CW executives; however so far Nothing else has been mentioned about it.

The cast and creative team of Vampire Academy will be presented at its first san diego comic con panel today, and the series premiere is scheduled to hit the United States on September 15 via the Peacock Network.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles?