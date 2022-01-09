The Vampire Diaries, here’s how the protagonists are today!

the Vampire Diaries is one of the most loved TV series about vampires and supernatural. Born along the lines of Twilight, the first season airs in 2009, and will run until 2017. The story is inspired by the books of The vampire diary from Lisa Jane Smith, but the series does not include the entire paper plot. TVD it was a true cult series, with two quite popular spin-offs such as The Originals (would you also like an article on how the original vampires became? Let us know!) and the most recent Legacies, broadcast since 2018. And you, which side were you on? Did you prefer the dark Damon or the romantic and tormented Stefan?

The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev / Elena Gilbert / Katherine Pierce

Elena was the actual star of the series, a 17-year-old who lives in Mystic Falls, Virginia and who discovers early in the series that her boyfriend, Stefan, is a vampire. Not only that: she also has a doppelgänger (a person totally equal to her), Katherine, who is the vampire who originally transformed Stefan and Damon. Nina Dobrev today she is still an actress: she appeared in the 2012 film We are infinite playing the protagonist’s older sister Logan Lerman, and lately she has been the star of a Netflix movie, Love Hard, released at the end of 2021 (here his Instagram). There voice actress is Alessia Amendola, daughter of actor Claudio Amendola and historical voice of Lindsay Lohan and Brenda Song (London Tipton in Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel)

Ian Somerhalder / Damon Salvatore

Damon he is the eldest of the Salvatore brothers, constantly looking for fun and blood, possibly fresh and coming from beautiful women; however, he turns out to be totally in love with Elena, and willing to do anything to protect her. Ian Somerhalder, after a brief relationship with co-star Nina Dobrev, he married another famous Hollywood vampire: Nikki Reed, the interpreter of Rosalie in the saga of Twilight, with whom he also had a daughter. His acting career has recently taken a back seat, given all the philanthropic projects he is taking part in: moreover, together with his colleague and friend Paul Wesley, he founded a distillery, in which they produce the Brother’s Bond Bourbon (here his Instagram). The voice actor Damon’s is Honored Niseem, voice of Jude Law in all of his film works and of Paul Rudd as regards the Marvel films (in which he plays Ant-Man).

Paul Wesley / Stefan Salvatore

Stefan he is the younger of the Salvatore brothers, as well as the more romantic and tormented of the two. It is revealed during the series that he actually has a rather dark past, which earned him the nickname of Ripper. Paul Wesley he was also the director of some episodes of the Vampire Diaries, and recently, from 2018 to 2020, he was part of the cast of the American series Tell me a story. He is currently married, and with his longtime friend Ian Somerhalder he created the Brother’s Bond Bourbon (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Stefano Crescentini, a veteran of the dubbing of vampires and supernatural creatures: he was in fact the voice of Robert Pattinson in the saga of Twilight, by Aidan Turner in the saga de The Hobbit and in the film by Shadowhunters and also by Jensen Ackles in Supernatural.

The Vampire Diaries: Candice Accola / Caroline Forbes

Caroline is the best friend of Elena, who will be transformed into a vampire during the second season of the series. He will have various relationships, first with the werewolf Tyler, then with the original Klaus and finally with Stefan. Candice Accola (Now King, ever since she got married to the band’s musician The Fray Joe King; she had two daughters with him, plus two more from her previous marriage) she recently appeared in the second film of the After saga, as Kimberly. Plus, she was Hannah Montana’s backing vocalist in both the live concert Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert both in the Disney Channel Original Movie Hannah Montana: The Movie (here his Instagram). There voice actress of Caroline is Gemma Donati, voice of Muse of the Winx, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies and by Ashley Tisdale in all the High School Musical.

Kat Graham / Bonnie Bennett

Bonnie she belongs to a family of witches, and thanks to her grandmother (also a witch) she discovers that she has magical powers. Initially reluctant towards vampires (mostly due to the death of her grandmother), she eventually becomes friends with them, especially Damon. He will have a relationship first with Elena’s brother, Jeremy, then with the vampire Enzo. Kat Graham has made appearances on TV series such as Lizzie McGuire And Hannah Montana, but Bonnie’s remains her most famous role. And also singer: his latest album, Love Music Funk Magic, was released in the summer of 2017 (here his Instagram). The voice actress is Francesca Manicone, who voiced Emily Blunt in The devil wears Prada, to Blake Lively in Gossip Girl and Emma Roberts in American Horror Story And Scream Queens.

Steven R. McQueen / Jeremy Gilbert

Jeremy is Elena’s younger brother. He initially associates with bad company, but after coming into contact with the world of the supernatural he will try to keep himself on the right path. From the third season he will be able to see the dead and make contact with the afterlife. Steven R. McQueen appeared in the fourth season of Chicago Fire along with a former colleague of his the Vampire Diaries, Taylor Kinney (who had played werewolf Mason Lockwood in the first season of the series). He also reprized the role of Jeremy Gilbert in an episode of the spin-off Legacies (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Alessio Puccio, the voice of Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and in all his other film and non-film works, as well as Kevin McHale’s in Glee and Serena van der Woodsen’s younger brother Eric in Gossip Girl.

The Vampire Diaries: Matthew Davis / Alaric Saltzman

Alaric is a history teacher at Mystic Falls High School. He is Damon’s best friend, although he was initially angry with him for turning his wife Isobel into a vampire. He had been transformed into an Original vampire for a while, but will die and be resurrected in Season 5. Matthew Davis he became famous for taking part in the cult comedy The revenge of the blondes, and is currently on the set of Legacies, again as Professor Saltzman. The voice actor by Alaric is Vittorio Guerrieri, voice of Ben Stiller in A night at the museum and in other films, by Misha Collins in Supernatural and by Steve Carell in The Office (and not only).

Michael Trevino / Tyler Lockwood

Tyler becomes a werewolf during the second season, when a murder activates the lycanthropy gene that had been dormant for centuries in the Lockwood family. After a back and forth with Caroline he finds himself forced to leave Mystic Falls because of Klaus. Michael Trevino he is currently in the cast of Roswell, New Mexico, but he also made appearances in Bones, The Mentalist And CSI (here his Instagram). The voice actor is Marco Vivio, voice of Captain America in Marvel movies and in general of Chris Evans, of Tobey Maguire (yes, the Spiderman directed by Sam Raimi!) and of Kellan Lutz in the saga of Twilight.

Zach Roerig / Matt Donovan

Matt he is the only one in the series to remain human and without powers. Elena’s ex-boyfriend, then becomes her best friend. He will be named sheriff of Mystic Falls at the end of the series, and will continue to appear in Legacies. Zach Roerig appeared in series like God Friended Me and now he’s busy on the set of the TV series Give Me, currently unreleased in Italy (and has already been canceled after just one season). The voice actor Matt’s is Edoardo Stoppacciani, voice of Richard Madden ne Game of thrones and in Eternals and by Jesse Williams in Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Jackson Avery!).

The Vampire Diaries: Arielle Kebbel / Lexi Branson

Lexi she’s a hundred-year-old vampire, Stefan Salvatore’s best friend, and she’s the only person he feels totally comfortable with. She is killed by Damon during the first season, but will be a recurring character until final series. Arielle Kebbel starred in series like Midnight, Texas and more recently in Lincoln Rhyme – Bone Collector Hunt, but his first appearance was in A mother as a friend: she was the girlfriend (and later wife) of Dean Forester, shortly after the end of the latter’s relationship with Rory (here his Instagram). There voice actress, Myriam Catania, is not new to Gilmore girls: she was in fact the voice of Alexis Bledel (Rory), as well as Keira Knightley in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean (and not only) and by Amanda Seyfried in Oh Mama!.

Michael Malarkey / Enzo St. John

Enzo is a vampire friend of Damon since the time when both were prisoners of the Augustine Foundation, which was experimenting on vampires: the torture, for Enzo, lasted more than seventy years. Once free, he will initially seek revenge against Augustine, only to later attempt to kill Damon once he discovers that the latter has killed the woman he loved, Maggie. Michael Malarkey is best known for his role in the Vampire Diaries, but he is also a musician. He has been married for years, and has a daughter (here hers Instagram). His voice actor is Alessio Cigliano, voice of Zachary Quinto (the Spock of the most recent films of Star Trek), by Michael Sheen in Good Omens and Eric Dane (Doctor Bollore of Grey’s Anatomy) in Euphoria.

[Fonte: Instagram]