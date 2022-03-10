The Vampire Diaries: Other series and movies in which you can see Ian Somerhalder

The definitive end of The Vampire Diaries in 2017 and the declarations of its cast that they had no intention of returning left their fans heartbroken. Especially to the followers of actor Ian Somerhalder, who can take comfort in watching reruns of the series and other productions in which he has participated.

The Vampire Diaries It will always be remembered for opening the way and marking a romantic milestone in dramatic productions about the supernatural world of vampires. For eight seasons, its interesting story catapulted a cast of young stars to fame who, despite not being on screen playing their characters for several years, still continue to arouse the interest of fans of the show, one of them is the actor Ian Somerhalder.

The Vampire Diaries: Ian Somerhalder became one of the protagonists most missed by fans of the series

With the role of the handsome vampire Damon Salvatore, Ian Somerhalder won the admiration of the public accompanied by other talented artists such as Nina Dobrev playing Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley playing his fictional brother Stefan Salvatore. Their impact on screen was such that, to this day, their fans are not satisfied with the idea of ​​not seeing them together again on screen, since their last appearance in March 2017. However, not everyone knows that there are other productions where Ian was also present.