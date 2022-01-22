The vampires of the Hotel Transylvania, Celine Dion story: a guide to films in theaters, on Sky, Netflix, Prime and other platforms

Drac still a good-looking vampire. Fast, brilliant, with sharp canines and slicked-back hair like a silent movie star. But all this is the result of a diabolical spell: time flies away and Dracula decides to retire, leaving the very busy Hotel Transylvania, the hotel of monsters, to the wise Mavis, vampire daughter. The handover, far from human eyes, scheduled during the maxi-party that celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Hotel, with a large frame of monstrous creatures to pay homage to the owner. Instead, it all goes to cards forty-eight.

Drac’s problem is his son-in-law Johnny, a jujube musician whom the Boss sees as smoke in his eyes. The clumsy, excessive, awkward boy: to make a good impression with his admired father-in-law and be accepted into the family it goes off course causing disaster. The most serious of which is to take advantage of a Van Helsing green ray and turn himself into a monster too. And since the infernal formula provides a round trip, when Drac tries to rectify the situation he ends up condemning himself to normality, losing his powers, becoming mortal (Oh no, I got my dad’s bacon) and letting his guests out of the spell. All that remains is a journey into the Amazon jungle to regain lost enamel facing inconveniences and assorted adventures up tohappy end the final.

The magic of the film is all in the digital touch of Sony Pictures Animation engineers. Which give the cartoon a nervous, very fast three-dimensional movement, cut in the gothic colors of the hotel and in the green of tropical nature. The characters slide, flutter, tumble. The clear message: guys, don’t try to be what others would like, be yourself and fearlessly exhibit your qualities. The fourth and possibly final chapter of Hotel Transylvania, A Monstrous Exchange, therefore a riot of speed animation, with a morality that is not new but easy to manage, the acceptance of the different and the good governance of the generational transition.

Veteran director of the saga, Genndy Tartakovsky gives way to Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon but remains in the company as author of the story, co-author of the screenplay and executive producer. Monsters are funny, empathetic, clownish. Stinchi di santo with expressionist verve. The show has a Fellini, circus flavor. Drac, voiced by Claudio Bisio in the Italian version and by Adam Sandler in the original, at the end of the game a winged bat-dad trying to find accommodation for his daughter. Each sequence has a dynamic, kinetic, kinematic value that should not be underestimated. More than the story, very thin, this is the meaning of the fairy tale.