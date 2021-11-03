the Van E-Tech Electric version debuts

THE LEADER IS RENEWED – The Renault Kangoo was the first mass-produced electric commercial vehicle and, for some years, the only one in its market segment that, lately, attracted new proposals, mostly of French origin such as Citroën e-Berlingo, Peugeot Partner Electric and Opel Combo-e Cargo. His length of service allows him to still be a sales record holder, having already conquered approx 70,000 customers professional since its launch at the end of 2011 and today represent around 20% of registrations of electric commercial vehicles in Europe. With the debut of the new generation, the Renault multispace also evolves and does so not only in terms of aesthetics and platform, taken from the variants equipped with a thermal engine (turbodiesel and turbofan) but also in the technical characteristics.

UP TO 300 KM OF AUTONOMY – Thanks to the new lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 44 kWh at 100% usable, the new Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric it can offer a range of up to 300 km in the WLTP cycle. A distance that allows van users to make most of their daily professional journeys with confidence, at the best cost of ownership and use. To recharge the battery, the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric allows you to choose between two types of charger. The standard equipment includes a 22 kW three-phase Caméléon battery charger for accelerated charging on public columns and a 75 kW direct current rapid charger, which allows you to recover 170 km of range (WLPT cycle) in 30 minutes. For the latter two models, the battery is water-cooled. The traction batteries of the new Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric they are recharged from 15% to 80% in an hour and a half from the public columns and in less than 6 hours from the 7.4 kW wallbox. The traction battery, located under the vehicle floor, does not affect the useful volume of the loading area which reaches 3.9 cubic meters in the case of the Kangoo Van in the standard format (with double swivel bulkhead and single-seater configuration) and 4 , 9 in the Maxi variant soon to be presented, for a payload of 600 kg for the first and 800 kg for the second and for a maximum towable weight of 1500 kg.

WELL 90 KW AND 245 NM OF TORQUE – The Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric it is equipped with a 90 kW engine and 245 Nm of maximum torque available immediately. Eco Mode, which limits the power and maximum speed of the vehicle, optimizes the range and is preferably used with the vehicle at minimum load or unloaded. The driver can also choose between three regenerative braking modes: Sailing (B1, limited regenerative mode, suitable for driving on motorways and fast roads); Drive (B2, regenerative mode by default, for versatile use, with pedal feel similar to that of thermal engine vehicles); Brake (B3, maximum regenerative mode, to be used preferably in traffic and in the mountains).

SIX DRIVING MODES – On the new Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric the classic hydraulic braking is completed by an ARBS (Adaptative Regenerative Brake System), which maximizes the energy recovered regardless of the braking mode chosen. The various combinations of traction and braking modes offer the driver the possibility to choose between six different driving modes to optimize comfort and range according to use and traffic conditions. Information on the selected driving mode, electric power management and driver assistance devices is displayed on the dashboard with a fully digital and fully customizable 10-inch color display, available as an option.

HEATABLE SEAT AND WHEELS – To ensure the best autonomy in any season, the new Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric it has air conditioning regulated by a heat pump. Combined with a 22 kW battery charger, this allows the heat of the external ambient air to be recovered to heat the passenger compartment, without resorting to an electrical resistance that consumes energy. The performance of the heat pump is optimal when the outside temperature ranges from -15 ° C to + 15 ° C, an interval that corresponds to that of the cold seasons in most European countries. Finally, New Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric offers optional heated windscreen, front seats and steering wheel.

WITHOUT WAIVER – The Electric Renault Kangoo offers the innovations, equipment and all the comfort of the thermal versions: the ingenious “Open Sesame by Renault” which offers the best side opening on the market with 1.45 m, the innovative “Easy Inside Rack”, the “Renault Easy Link” multimedia system with 8 ” display, the Keyless Entry key, the automatic parking brake, the 3 front seats with folding central backrest to form a real mobile office, storage compartments for about 60 liters in the cab, including the “Renault Easy Life” drawer, and all the latest generation driver assistance devices, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and the Highway and Traffic Jam Companion, which is a first step towards autonomous driving.

