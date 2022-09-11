The van in which Gal Gadot intimidates the streets

Gal Gadot has managed to become one of the highest paid celebrities of the moment. Due to her great passion for cars, the Israeli decided to invest part of her fortune in several of them. Swipe to see the intimidating truck that the actress drives!

September 10, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. She rose to fame after appearing in several installments of the saga Fast&Furiouswhere he performed with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Michelle Rodriguez, among others. Thanks to these movies, she got important roles like the Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe.

By establishing herself as one of the most successful actresses at the box office, the Israeli managed to sign better salary contracts. for starring Red Noticewhere he shared filming with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million. We can assume that by interpreting the evil queen, in Snow White, he would also receive a high salary.

The actress shares a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the fortune he built up with his work in the film industry, he managed to buy several of them. In his garage we can find various vehicles, such as a Mini Cooper Sa Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5Ma Tesla Model X and one cadillac-escalade.

The latter is the only truck that he owns in his collection. The Cadillac Escalade that Gadot drives is capable of intimidating anyonesince it accompanies its large size and dark color with the powerful roar of your engine. The market value of this ostentatious car is 100 thousand dollarsa price that she can cover without problems.

This luxurious van manufactured by General Motors hidden under the chest a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine that intimidates through the streets with its roar. This motor is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower to allow the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

Gal Gadot getting into her intimidating Cadillac Escalade.

+ This is the Cadillac Escalade inside

The spacious interior of Gal Gadot’s Cadillac Escalade.