The van that unites Gal Gadot with Zoe Saldana

Gal Gadot and Zoe Saldana share being among the most recognized and blockbuster actresses of today. However, this characteristic is not the only one they have in common, since both are owners of the same luxurious vehicle. Swipe and find out which truck unites these famous actresses!

August 23, 2022 3:30 p.m.

Gal Gadot Y Zoë Saldana They are two of the most recognized actresses today. Give life to blockbuster characters like wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe or the one of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic UniverseIt’s not the only thing they have in common. They both have a great passion for high-end cars.

The Israeli actress who plays the Wonder Woman has in his garage a luxurious collection valued at approximately 478 thousand dollars. In it, we can find various types of vehicles such as a small Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X electric.

The collection of who starred Avatar of james cameron Instead, it is valued at 402 thousand dollars. In this, we find various models of the German brand AudiAs the Audi Q7the Audi A8 and the Audi R8 Spyder. In addition to these three Audi cars, Saldana has a truck in his garage cadillac-escalade.

How can we notice the actresses are united by having a luxurious Cadillac Escalade in their collection. This van manufactured by General Motors has a market value of 100 thousand dollars. Thanks to its large size, it is an ideal option for families. It makes sense that they both have one, since Gadot has three daughters and Saldana has three sons.

This truck that unites Gal Gadot with Zoe Saldana hides under the hood a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the Cadillac Escalade can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

Gal Gadot getting into her Cadillac Escalade.