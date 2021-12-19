The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is today’s free game – Nerd4.life

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter and the free game today, Sunday 19 December 2021, on Epic Games Store. You can download it free of charge for the next 24 hours, which is until 5:00 pm tomorrow.

At this link you will find the page of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter of the Epic Games Store from which you can download it for free.

After Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss and Remnant: From the Ashes, therefore The Vanishing Ethan Carter is the fourth game as a gift from the Epic Games Store during the winter sales. The title in question, among other things, is not among those in the list of free games coming up that appeared on the net yesterday and therefore in the next few days further surprises could arrive from Epic Games.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a first-person graphical adventure focused on exploration. Players take on the role of Paul Prospero, a detective who will have to shed light on the disappearance of Ethan Carter and on a mystery that is troubling the inhabitants of Red Creek Valley, looking for clues and analyzing the crime scene. For more details, we recommend reading our review of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

To redeem The Vanishing of Ethan Carter just go to the game page on the Epic Games Store, find the link above, and click the “Get” button.

“The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a story-rich first-person game full of mystery, focused on exploration and discovery. In the game, you play the role of Paul Prospero, a detective interested in occultism who receives a disturbing letter from Ethan Carter. Knowing that the boy is in grave danger, Paul arrives at Ethan’s home in Red Creek Valley, where things are even worse than he thought. Ethan went missing soon after a brutal murder, which Paul soon discovers is not the only murder case in the country with interesting implications.”

“In the wake of the weird fiction genre and the macabre tales of the early twentieth century, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter aims to be a new evolution of immersive narrative games. Even if the protagonist is a private detective and the challenges to the player’s intellect are not lacking, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter focuses on atmospheres and moods and on the essential humanity of the characters “, the official synopsis of The Vanishin of Ethan Carter.