the VARIANT Omicron is also advancing in ITALY and is now scary. Updates »ILMETEO.it

COVID: the VARIANT Omicron is also advancing in ITALY and is now scary. Updates

FEAR is growing also in Italy due to the OMICRON VARIANTThe advance of the diffusion of the Omicron variant is now starting to scare also in Italy. Eleven variant sequences have been ascertained, while others are suspect and affect multiple regions. The first cases, according to the latest updates, were reported in Campania, Calabria, Sardinia, Veneto and in the province of Bolzano.

To tell the progress of the virus a Republic was the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro, at the hearing in the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate on

“Vaccination obligations and strengthening of Covid-19 green certifications”. Brusaferro said: “The cases concern people who had transited through South Africa or their close contacts.” In perspective, more people will end up in the hospital. According to the president of the ISS, also in view of the coming weeks, when the Christmas holidays come to life, with people organizing dinners and wandering the streets shopping, hospitalization will continue to grow.

All this also because in Italy there are still 6.5 million people over 12 years of age who have not even started the vaccination course. The positive data is what concerns the over 80 and the third dose: 57 percent have already made the recall. “According to the most recent data, thanks to vaccination coverage starting last spring, 445,000 cases, 79,000 hospitalizations and 9,800 admissions to intensive care were avoided “, has explained Brusaferro, who then returned to reassure those who have not yet undergone any dose: “The vaccines available today are not experimental tools, they have passed the screening of the foreseen evaluations and therefore are made available to the population as have been tested “.