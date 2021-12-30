The variant pierces two doses. And cheat the quick tests

Ability to evade the immune system, increased intrinsic transmissibility but, fortunately, reduced risk of hospitalization compared to Delta. These are the points highlighted by the WHO on the Omicron variant, which is less scary in vaccinated people but which is having a “growth advantage over Delta with a doubling time” of cases “of 2-3 days and a rapid increase in incidence in a number of countries, including in those in which it is dominant “such as France (+ 41% of cases in the last week), the USA (+ 34%) and the United Kingdom (+ 20%). The “tsunami” of cases produced by the combination of the Delta variant and the Omicron variant risks “bringing health systems to the brink of collapse,” says the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This situation exerts, and will continue to do so, enormous pressure on an already exhausted health worker,” said the WHO chief.

On Omicron, a survey carried out in Nebraska by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports in infected people (two thirds vaccinated) “a mild disease” and a shorter incubation period of about 3 days, and therefore the new variant is transmitted from 1 -2 days before the onset of symptoms to 2-3 days after the onset of the same.

Also from the US comes the news that rapid tests for Covid are less reliable in cases of contagion with Omicron and lead to a “false negative”. “The first data – explains the Fda – tell us that these tests can show a reduced sensitivity in tracing the Omicron variant”, for this reason some scholars recommend using two tests, a short time apart from each other, in order to to confirm any negativity to the virus. On the other hand, molecular tests “are more accurate” because they detect millions of copies of the virus. Meanwhile, a study just published in Nature, highlights that the antibodies of people infected with previous strains or who have received a single dose of the vaccine very little block the infection of the variant. On the other hand, the antibodies of people with two doses of Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca retain some neutralizing activity, although reduced by 20 to 40 times, much more than any other variant. The situation is better in infected people, cured but then vaccinated with 2 doses, because they only have a reduction of about 5 times. Finally, the antibodies of those who have made the booster with mRNA vaccines show only a 4-fold decrease in neutralizing activity: “This shows that a third dose is really, really useful against the Omicron”, emphasizes Dr. David Veesler, of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

However, the researchers found that 4 antibodies are able to curb Omicron and their mechanism of action can be used to create therapies and vaccines capable of blocking infections even of future variants. These antibodies, in fact, target areas of the virus spike protein, which remain substantially unchanged, when there are mutations. Their existence is important, because they perform an essential function that the protein would lose if they mutated. Finally, a hypothesis on the 37 mutations of the Omicron: not only for prolonged infection in an immunocompromised person but for a virus skipped from man to animal and vice versa. Omicron, in fact, is able to bind to the Ace2 receptors of the mouse.