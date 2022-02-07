The VAT numbers have disappeared: what is happening

These years of declared health emergency and restrictions have caused serious damage to the professional category of small entrepreneurs, such as artisans, merchants, self-employed workers and VAT numbers. Once again, the research office has raised the alarm Cgia of Mestrewhich on its online portal reports the most recent data: by now, about 321 thousand workers are missing, overwhelmed by the closures imposed on the country and the heavy economic crisis that has come as a consequence of the pandemic.

Before theCovid emergency, i.e. in February 2020, there was talk of a total of 5,194,000 units, a number that has now been reduced to 4,873,000, with a -6.2% (last December data released by Istat). On the other hand, the number of employees would have improved: in the last two years, the audience has expanded to 34 thousand units, with a +0.2%. However, it is worth remembering that permanent contracts have decreased by 98 thousand units, giving way to fixed-term contracts, whose contracts have grown by 133 thousand units.

Tornado ai self-employed jobs, the Cgia experts specify that the crisis was still present even before Covid: after the maximum peak reached in 2016, when it reached 5,428,000, a gradual descent had in fact begun, up to the historical low reached last December (4,873 .000 units). The declared health crisis then did the rest, leading to the collapse of self-employed workers and employees. While the latter have gradually recovered, for the self-employed the crisis does not seem to be over at all, on the contrary, it has reached a level never reached before today.

The causes, according to Cgia, are to be identified in heavy limitations mobility, soaring costs due to inflation and expensive energy, taxes and, obviously, the drop in consumption. The cost of rents also had a significant impact. Not only. Online shopping has dealt a decisive blow: these years of closures and restrictions have led to a greater use of e-commerce, enriching the large distribution companies and impoverishing small shops. Some exhibitors still manage to survive now but many, unfortunately, have had to give up.

What to do then? Cgia experts try to dictate a roadmap: “Lower the taxesto revive consumption and to lighten the burden of bureaucracy, it is necessary, especially in crafts, to re-evaluate manual work because in the last 40 years there has been a terrifying cultural devaluation “ . A real revolution is needed to restart a system that is now in crisis. “In fact, there are not a few sectors where jobs remain uncovered because young people are not willing to engage professionally” they let the Mestre study center know.