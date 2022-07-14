Entertainment

The vegan leather tote that supermodels obsess over is (on sale) on Amazon Prime Day

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Every season, designers present their new designs: luxury bags that we will later see from the hand of those who know the most about fashion and our favorite celebrities. Therefore, when they decide to do without the big firms and bet on lesser-known and affordable options, it is worth paying attention.

During an outing in Manhattan, Emily Ratajkowski chose accessories that almost eclipsed her style. A revisitation of the classic Canadian tuxedo that Ratajkowski created with a top and Prada jeans. Although what concerns us here is that yellow ribbed bag of the Los Angeles brand, JW Pei. It’s about the model ‘gabby’, miniature, with a distinctive ribbed handle and made from vegan leather. But its biggest attraction is its price: before, €89; now €62thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales and for a limited time.

Getty Images

Ratajkowski has the ‘Gabbi’ model in three colors—yellow, orange, and a gold hue dubbed “beer”—but she’s not the only one. insider who has become fond of this bag. In April 2021, Irina Shayk, an early adopter of the trend, wore her black version of her as she strolled the streets of New York with her daughter Lea de Seine. A design that looked luxurious hanging from her arm and also worked as the perfect complement to round off her style: a Vivienne Westwood coat and Chrome Hearts sunglasses. On the other side of the color spectrum, Gigi Hadid took a yellow version out for a walk during a walk with his daughter Khai.

Source link

