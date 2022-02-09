The vegan mayor of New York Surprised eating fish – Corriere.it

After the denials Eric Adams admits: I do it occasionally. It was in an Italian restaurant

Another moment of embarrassment for the new mayor of New York

Eric Adams

who after bragging about being vegan was caught by reporters eating fish in a Italian restaurant in Midtown, Osteria La Baia. “I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspiring to follow a vegetarian diet but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect and occasionally eat fish, he admitted. But until the day before, his spokesman Maxwell Young had denied Politico that Adams consumed fish. The latest in a series of denials. And now the first citizen ended up in what on social media was baptized as the Fishgate. A case that reinforces the fears that the dem leader manipulates the truth a bit, as happened in the election campaign when he said he lived in Brooklyn but did not show the rent, only to bring the journalists to visit the house, where he was discovered. some salmon in the fridge. A story that therefore calls into question the reliability of the mayor, whose image was also tarnished by his decision to appoint his brother as deputy head of the police – a move later resized by the ethics commission – and his friend Philip Banks III as deputy mayor, investigated (but not yet indicted) in a case of public corruption.