The Velociraptor, the feathered carnivorous dinosaur beyond the distortions of the cinema

Among the most famous carnivorous dinosaurs known to the general public, T. rex aside, there is no doubt the Velociraptor. The credit for making this genre so popular dromesaurid theropods unquestionably goes to the film saga Jurassic Parkthen continued by the sequels Jurassic World. However, what we see in the cinema and which draws its breath from the novels of Michael Crichton it is very (but very) different from what we currently know about these extinct feathered predators.

Velociraptor is a genus of theropods, the group of bipedal dinosaurs and predators which includes among others the tyrannosaurus and the allosaur, which lived in Upper Cretaceousbetween approx 70 and 75 million years ago. They were about the size of it a turkey and the best known species, as well as the first to have been discovered in Mongolia in 1923is Velociraptor mongoliensis. It was later added to this V. osmolskae, but what other characteristics did these iconic dinosaurs possess? And why were they so different from the movies?

How the Velociraptor was made

in the picture: A reconstruction of a Velociraptor

THE Velociraptor they were dromeosaurids in size medium-smalla far cry from the lizards we see in Jurassic Park. They were about two meters longincluding very long tail, half a meter high and weighed between 15 and 20 Kg. The muzzle was very elongated and had 26 to 28 conical teeth conspicuously serrated on the rear edge. Like the other theropods he had two big ones “hands” featuring a long curved claw on each of the three fingers. Unlike what we see in the movies, the bone structure of the hands did not allow these dinosaurs to carry them upside down palms downbut only inwards, facing each other.

in the picture: Dimensional comparison between a man and a Velociraptor

One of the most obvious features of the Velociraptor it was however in first toe, the innermost one. A big one was present on this curved and sickle-shaped clawalso common in other dromeosaurids and troodontids, which the predator probably used for tear apart or block prey. In life this finger was permanently raised and this means that the Velociraptorunlike almost all other theropods, he walked only placing two fingers on the ground instead of three.

The Velociraptor it was feathered, by now we have known this for some time, even if the cinema continues to hide it from us. As is known, the extinct theropods, and in particular the dromeosaurids, possessed many features in common with birds (what else are theropod dinosaurs that made it), including plumage. In particular the Velociraptor it had long rows of feathers (most likely conspicuously colored), similar to those of modern bird wings, on the sides of the tail and on the forearm. Clearly they were not used for flying but were probably used for interspecific communication or between the sexes (a bit like the male peacock does), or to hatch eggs.

Habits and behavior

in the picture: Velociraptor and other dromeosaurids compared with each other

There was a lot of discussion on hunting habits and behavior of the Velociraptormainly because of the social and intelligent predator image it leaked from Jurassic Park. Fossil evidence to support group hunting, however, there is none, although it may be present in other similar species, such as the largest (and most film-like) Deinonychus.

All fossils and footprints of Velociraptor never found belong to individuals, which probably therefore they moved alone. According to some attacked prey from the grounduse its distinctive claw to block and kill prey, according to others threw from the trees as some birds of prey do, using the feathers of the arms to glide and land by surprise on unsuspecting prey. Nonetheless, one of the most famous fossils in history has been found in 1971can give us very useful and valuable clues on the habits and hunting style of these theropods: they are the famous Fighting Dinosaursthe fighting dinosaurs.

in the picture: The fighting dinosaurs at the Nagoya City Science Museum, Japan

This extraordinary fossil preserves, almost intact, a photograph of the fight between a Velociraptor mongoliensis And Protoceratops andrewsia small quadrupedal herbivorous dinosaur with beak and bony collar similar to those of the triceratops. The two dinosaurs were buried together on their own while they were fighting each other, a fight that has been going on for 75 million years. Most paleontologists interpret this fossil as an actual attempt at predation by the Velociraptor.

However, according to some i Velociraptor they weren’t real predators, but more scavenger animalswhich ate mostly carrion as they do today vultures or jackals. But most researchers are convinced that they were actually hunters active, without excluding that from time to time they could opportunistically eat carrion, as do almost all current predators.

The discovery of the Velociraptor

in the picture: Velociraptor Skull

Was on September 11, 1923 when a shipment ofAmerican Museum of Natural History recovered the first fossil of Velociraptor in the Gobi desert, in Mongolia. It was Peter Kaisen to find first a skull almost complete together with some phalanges, and a little more than a year later, on 7 November 1924, it was instead Henry Fairfield Osborn to publish the first description of the specimen: thus it was born Velociraptor mongoliensis.

This name, now known by all, derives from the Latin words velox (fast) and raptor (kidnapper or predator) and is based on the general interpretation made at the time of the animal and his carnivorous nature. Subsequently several other fossil remains they were also recovered in Mongolia, including the famous fighting dinosaurs and some artifacts found in 1999 and subsequently attributed to the second species, V. osmolskae.

Velociraptor in mass culture

in the picture: If everyone knows the Velociraptor, the credit is certainly Jurassic Park

The Velociraptor is one of the best known dinosaurs of all thanks above all to the novel Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton and its subsequent film adaptations, starting with the first film directed by Steven Spielberg in 1993. However, few know that in reality the animals reconstructed in the films are based on another dromeosaurid, the Deinonychus, bigger and similar to those of movies and books. However, for narrative reasons Crichton decided to give it the name of its smaller cousinthe Velociraptorbecause it is more evocative and suitable for the story.

Everyone then continues to associate with the Velociraptor the image that came out of books and films, even if we have known for some time that it is no longer like this, and not just because of the exchange of the name. It is now known that it is Velociraptor that Deinonychus they were feathered dinosaursprobably endowed with long showy and colorful pensa far cry from the monochromatic green lizards that are still anachronistically reproduced in the cinema today.

in the picture: One of many Jurassic Park Velociraptor inspired toys

The cinema has unfortunately chosen to deliberately maintain an image almost nineteenth-century and reptilianwhich continues to give back to the general public unlikely animalsand far from reality, useful only for interpreting the part of stupid and bad lizard or the cunning and relentless predator. Many paleontologists harshly criticize these choices, which only contribute to spreading a wrong and retrograde idea of dinosaurs to the general public.

However, one cannot fail to recognize that, thanks to Jurassic Park and its sequels, millions of people have approached and interested for the first time to dinosaurs and paleontology, including many of the children of the time become today successful paleontologists and scientists. And if we are here to tell what the raptor it is thanks to that now dated and scientifically inaccurate reconstruction that has made him famous to all.