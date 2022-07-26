The Venezuelan Academy of Medicine demanded urgent measures from the Chavista regime to prevent the spread of monkeypox

Venezuelan doctors demand urgent measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox (EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez)

The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela asked this Sunday the regime of Nicolás Maduro “act energetically” to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the countrysince the World Health Organization (WHO) activated, yesterday, its highest level of global alert in the face of the outbreak of this disease.

In a statement, the ANM assured that It is “urgent that Venezuela implement measures” to control this smallpox and recommended “declaring a health alarm that allows mobilizing resources and undertaking the necessary actions, in collaboration with civil society and with strict adherence to respect for human rights.”

Likewise, he urged the Executive to “ensure transparency” and respect for privacy in the handling of information on the disease, to reinforce the capacity for diagnosis and genetic monitoring, and to develop epidemiological surveillance programs that guarantee control of the virus.

The ANM insisted that “although the outbreak is moderate in Venezuela, where only one case has been confirmed,” work must be done to meet the public health objective of “prevent epidemics before they get out of control”.

Monkeypox, an endemic disease in East and Central Africa, is less dangerous than conventional smallpox (eradicated globally 40 years ago) and usually manifests with a high fever that quickly leads to skin rashes, especially on the face.

According to the WHO, the disease already has more than 16,000 cases (five of them fatal) in 75 countries around the world, many of them in Europe, where it was not endemic.

Monkeypox has more than 16,000 cases (five of them fatal) in 75 countries around the world (Photo: Andina)

In Venezuela, on June 12, the Ministry of Health reported the detection of the first and only reported case, to date, of monkeypox. It was diagnosed in a patient who entered the country from Spain through the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport, which serves Caracas, according to the ministry.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced this Saturday the activation of the maximum alert level to deal with the outbreak of monkeypox. It is now classified as a global health emergency, the highest alarm that can be sounded.

According to figures from the world health agency, there are more than 16,000 people in 75 countries infected with the virus originating from monkeys. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his concern at the increase in cases.

The public health emergency of international scope, the highest alert level of the health agency, must now trigger a whole series of actions by the member countries.

Tedros had expressed “his concern” about the increase in the number of monkeypox cases last Thursday during the opening of the meeting of the emergency committee of experts studying whether or not the current outbreak of the disease warrants the maximum alert level. .

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

“Monkeypox is out of control, there is no legal, scientific or health reason not to declare a public health emergency of international magnitude,” he said on Twitter on Friday. Lawrence GostinAmerican expert in public health law and director of the WHO Center for Health Law.

Monkeypox -which was first detected in humans in 1970- is less dangerous and contagious than its cousin smallpox, eradicated in 1980. In most cases, the patients are relatively young men, who have homosexual relationships and generally live in cities, the WHO said. According to a New England Journal of Medicine study of 528 people in 16 countries – the largest to date – 95% of cases were infected sexually.

With information from EFE

