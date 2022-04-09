The Venezuelan airline Conviasa announces that “it will recover routes”

The Venezuelan airline Conviasa, which carries out one of the routes from Cuba to Nicaragua directly, announced this week that it would be recovering routes in the next six months. It also added a new air connection to a highly demanded destination. We tell you.

The authorities of the Civil Aeronautics (INAC) of Venezuela, indicated that before November of this year, Conviasa will connect directly with Qatar, venue of the World Cup this year, between the end of November and mid-December.

“Conviasa is going to fly to Qatar. We had an air service agreement with Qatar that we had never exploited,” the Venezuelan authorities said in this regard. The company would thus become the third in Latin America with direct flights to the World Cup destination this year.

The strategy of “recovering routes” was also set. So far Conviasa has international flights to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Russia and Spain, always from Caracas. While from Nueva Esparta it has flights to Russia and from Zulia to Panama.

In the next six months they will include in their international destinations more connections to Argentina, Chile, Peru, Iran and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In that time, Conviasa wants to complete 22 international destinations, to expand its itineraries from Venezuela. This is part of the policy to reactivate flights from that South American country, whose permits have already been extended to other countries.

How does Conviasa fly to Cuba in April? According to the flight schedule of the airport company, ECASA, Conviasa will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of April. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Wednesdays and Saturdays arrive from Caracas. Wednesdays and Saturdays it leaves for Managua. Thursday and Sunday arrives from Managua. Thursdays and Sundays it leaves for Caracas. Tickets can be purchased at offices in the Cuban capital.