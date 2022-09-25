The Venezuelan four conquered the actress Anne Hathaway

Venezuelan musician Jorge Glem performed with his cuatro on the night of September 22 at Carnegie Hall together with renowned artist Jon Batiste, an American jazz player. During the event, the famous music producer lived one of the most special moments when the American actress Anne Hathaway approached to praise the presentation and the Venezuelan instrument.

“Imagine a very pretty girl walks up to @carnegiehall and says to me in English, ‘What’s the name of your musical instrument? It’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard in my life. I answer: Four Venezuelan, like four in Spanish. I keep watching it and discover the character. The great @annehathaway. That honor! Quadrisca family, we have a new fan of our national instrument. Keep working hard! », Glem told on his Instagram account.

It is not the first time that the 39-year-old musician from Cuman has performed at Carnegie Hall. Jorge has stepped on that and other great stages on other occasions as an ambassador of our music. In fact, eight years ago he did it in one of the most renowned venues in New York with Marcos Granado, a Venezuelan flutist, with a project called Música de Venezuela.

In a previous post, the Venezuelan musician, who shares a Latin Grammy nomination with his fellow C4 Trio, expressed his excitement at bringing the cuatro to one of the most important theaters in the world, Carnegie Hall, along with one of the more important artists, such as Jon Batiste, with whom he has stepped on that stage before and they maintain a musical project.

“What an honor to be able to play our national instrument at the prestigious @carnegiehall in New York, alongside one of the most important artists of our time @jonbatiste. Lots of amazing things to do with our four. Many blessings to all the cuatro players and teachers who dreamed of such a moment. We’re all here,” Glem thanked.

Carnegie Hall is a concert hall in Manhattan, New York. It is one of the illustrious places in the United States for both classical and popular musicians, famous not only for its beauty and history, but also for its indisputable acoustics.