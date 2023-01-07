The Venezuelan opposition embassy in the US announced the cessation of its functions after the dissolution of the interim government of Guaidó (REUTERS)

The diplomatic representation of the Venezuelan opposition in Washington announced this Friday termination of duties just days after the committee of the National Assembly formed in 2015 I was willing to put end to the interim government of Juan Guaidó.

“The Venezuelan embassy in the United States and all its officials officially ceased operations on January 5, 2023,” read a statement released by the opposition legation and signed by Carlos Vecchio.

The United States was one of the countries that spoke out before the elections of 2018 in the Caribbean country, which he described as fraudulent and pointed against Nicolas Maduro. The White House did not recognize the dictator, who entrenched himself for another term in office, and instead supported the opposition leader. Juan Guaidowhich was proclaimed interim president in 2019.

The US condemned the fraudulent 2018 elections in which Maduro established himself for a second presidential term (REUTERS)

Guaidó’s management came to obtain the recognition and support of fifty governments from around the world -among them, the Republican president donald trump– but, over time, international support fell.

It is in this context that last week, the members of the “National Assembly Elected in 2015” defined by means of a vote to put an end to this interim government. In this way, the figure of Guaidó ceased to be valid this thursday january 5.

Following this provision, the opposition embassy on US soil added in the statement that the “cessation of functions was decided by the majority of the deputies of the National Assembly, which approved a Statute Law Reform that governs the transition and, unconstitutionally, eliminated the presidency in charge led by President Juan Guaidó, the interim government and the foreign service”.

Next, the Embassy mentioned that it “deeply regrets the impact that this decision may cause” to Venezuelans.

With the end of the interim government of Guaidó, the Reform of the Statute Law was applied, by which the embassy ceased its functions (EFE)

On the other hand, he highlighted the work of the institution in these years of work and assured that he had achieved several objectives as a result. First, he mentioned giving visibility to the cause of Venezuela in the United Statesas well as increase international pressure in order to put an end to the Maduro dictatorship. He also noted having contributed to the “recovery and protection of Venezuelan assets” and the articulation of the diaspora and the protection of Venezuelans in the country.

After learning of the dissolution of the interim government, old spoke out against the measure, which he described as “unconstitutional historical error”. “It is a political error because Maduro is the only one who benefits”he pointed.

For his part, Guaidó himself regretted the resolution and compared it to a “leap into the void” of the highly fragmented Venezuelan opposition.

Carlos Vecchio regretted the decision, which he described as an “unconstitutional historical error” (EFE)

“Today the political fact of eliminating a constitutional tool does not put us in a better position,” he said then, adding: “Today a majority is making a decision that they do not ask me to accompany. (…) In no way would I ask Venezuelans to go back on the tools that we have achieved”.

However, despite the successes of his management, opponents of his continuity highlighted the lack of efficiency to confront and remove Maduro in all these years. “The interim did not meet its objectives”were some of the most heard arguments in the vote on December 31, which had the support of 72 of the 112 deputies.

The United States also spoke on the news and made it clear that this turn of the opposition in Caracas has not changed its position, which is why it continues to not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president.

The US maintained that its position regarding Maduro has not changed

“Our approach to Nicolás Maduro has not changed. He is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela.”declared the State Department spokesman, ned pricedespite the negotiations that the governments held in recent times that included an exchange of prisoners and the reactivation of the activities of a major US oil company in the country.

(With information from EFE)

