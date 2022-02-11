The Vengeance Day card, a special episode of WWE NXT 2.0

The special episodes of NXT continue. It will be held on February 15th on SyFy Vengeance Day, an event inspired by a historic WWE PPV. Between titled matches and rivalry closings, there will be plenty of meat on the fire. Let’s analyze the Vengeance Day card in detail.

The Vengeance Day card

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs Toni D’Angelo

The rivalry between Pete Dunne and the Italian American superstar has intensified over the past few weeks. On Vengeance Day the two will face off in a Steel Cage Match that will close the pending accounts once and for all. In addition, various blunt objects will be usable inside the cage.

NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes vs Carmelo Haynes (C)

Carmelo Haynes has held the title for over 100 days, becoming the protagonist of great matches against Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong. This time he will have to face a fierce Cameron Grimes, ready to become champion.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (C) vs Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

Aussie’s magical duo of challengers have vowed to start the new year with headlines around their waist, but Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne seem unstoppable. Stable Toxic Attraction, headed by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, is dominating the show’s women’s division.

Dusty Classic Finals: MSK vs The Creed Brothers

After winning last year’s tournament, Wes Carter and Nash Lee attempt an encore. To face them in the finals of the tournament dedicated to the memory of Dusty Rhodes will be The Creed Brothers, allies of Roderick Strong in the stable Diamond Mine.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

Rick Steiner’s son has been carrying the weight of NXT 2.0 on his shoulders for weeks. After defeating Tommaso Ciampa, on Vengeance Day he will face former Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, backed by his allies in the Mexican stable.

We remind you that Vengeance Day will be available, with the commentary in Italian, on Discovery +. Here is the link to subscribe to the platform.