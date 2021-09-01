THE VENICE CINEMA EXHIBITION GOES ON STAGE AT PALAZZINA GRASSI

Exterior night, star parade, flash reflections on the Grand Canal. Cinema and worldliness return to the scene on the red carpet of Palazzina Grassi. The luxury boutique hotel in Venice reconfirms itself as the place to be of the 78th Venice Film Festival with exclusive events, late cocktails and gala dinners, dedicated to the most glamorous cult of the tenth muse.

Palazzina Grassi has always been the location of the most exclusive parties and a reference point for the main film production companies, and over the years it has become the hot spot of the Venice Film Festival. Here, against the backdrop of a unique design in the world, films have been celebrated that have rewritten the history of contemporary cinema and immortalized legendary cast and directors. In its premises, celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Kristen Stewart have dined, danced and met. and many other protagonists of the jet set.

Spotlight not only on the world of cinema, but also on the world of art and fashion. On July 15, the famous Parisian Maison Yves Saint Laurent chose Palazzina Grassi for the closing party of the Spring / Summer 2022 Men’s Show. Guests of the evening were the American designer Rick Owens, the top models Mica and Paige Reifler, the directors Oscar Garcia Blesa and Christian Coppola, the singers Jaden Hossler and Conan Gray, to name just a few of the best known exponents of the international art scene.

Loading... Advertisements

Elegance, worldliness, but also security and privacy. The organization of each event is governed by the scrupulous application of protocols in compliance with national directives for health emergencies, and guarantees access to events exclusively for invited guests.

(CS)