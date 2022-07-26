The Venice Film Festival reveals the films that will compete for the Golden Lion

Entertainment

There is still a long way to go for the Oscar Awards, but the European contests are already beginning to showcase their first contenders. Months ago it was the turn of the Cannes Film Festival, and now the Venice Film Festival prepares its new edition, which will feature the premiere of a large number of feature films.

The 79th edition of the festival will take place in the Italian city from August 31 to September 10. This year, the jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore along with Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Japanese author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

