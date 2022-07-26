The Venice Film Festival reveals the films that will compete for the Golden Lion

There is still a long way to go for the Oscar Awards, but the European contests are already beginning to showcase their first contenders. Months ago it was the turn of the Cannes Film Festival, and now the Venice Film Festival prepares its new edition, which will feature the premiere of a large number of feature films.

The 79th edition of the festival will take place in the Italian city from August 31 to September 10. This year, the jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore along with Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Japanese author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

This year, the official competition of the Mostra features renowned filmmakers such as Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro González Inárritu, Todd Field, Andrew Dominik, Luca Guadagnino, Alice Diop, Joanna Hogg, Martin McDonagh, Jafar Panahi and Florian Zeller.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in Venice

Out of competition there will also be outstanding premieres such as Don’t Worry Darling, the drama directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, along with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. series will also be presented. The Kingdom Exodus by Lars von Trier and Copenhagen Cowboys by director Nicolas Winding Refn.

Director Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage) will return to Venice after three years, when he presented story of a marriage with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. On this occasion, the director will present White Noise, an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which features performances by Driver and Greta Gerwig. Another title is Blondethe long-awaited biopic of Andrew Domink starring Ana de Armas as the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Another who will make his return to Venice is Alejandro González Iñárritu, who returns to his Mexican roots with Bard (or false chronicle of a few truths).

Blonde will premiere on Netflix on September 23.

Also expected is the release of The Son of Florian Zellerwho after his award-winning drama El padre (with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman), which stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Hopkins. Another Venice favorite is Luca Guadagninowhich will present Bones and Allwhich brought him back together with the star of Call Me by Your NameTimothée Chalamet, and Taylor Russell.

Another of the great bets of the contest is The Whalewhich marks the return of the director Darren Aronofskywho won the Golden Lion at Venice with The Wrestler in 2008. For his new film, Aronofsky turned to the young star of Stranger Things, Sadie Sink, Brendan Fraser and Samantha Morton to tell the story of an overweight English teacher who will try, one last time, to try and reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star in Bones and All

Below is a review of all the films that will be presented at the Venice Festival.

FILMS IN COMPETITION

Il Signore Delle Formiche, Dir: Gianni Amelio

The Whale, Dir: Darren Aronofsky

L’Imensita, Dir: Emanuel Crialese

Saint Omer, Dir: Alice Diop

Blonde, Dir: Andrew Dominik

Tar, Dir: Todd Field

lovelife, Dir: Koji Fukada

Bard, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Dir: Alejandro G. Inarritu

Athena, Dir: Romain Gavras

Bones And All, Dir: Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughter, Dir: Joanna Hogg

beyond the wall, Dir: Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees Of InisherinDir: Martin McDonagh

Argentina 1985dir: Santiago Miter

Chiara, Dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monica, Dir: Andrea Pallaoro

not bears, Dir: Jafar Panahi

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Dir: Laura Poitras

coupleDir: Frederick Wiseman

The SonDir: Florian Zeller

Our Tiesdir: Roschdy Zem

Other People’s ChildrenDir: Rebecca Zlotowski

OUT OF COMPETITION

The Hanging Sun, Director: Francesco Carrozzini

When The Waves Are Gone, Dir: Lava Diaz

Living room, Dir: Oliver Hermanus

dead for a dollar, Dir: Walter Hill

Call Of God, Director: Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wild, Dir: Bill Pohlad

Master Gardener, Dir: Paul Schrader

Drought, Dir: Paolo Virzi

Pearldir: Ti West

Don’t Worry Darling, Dir: Olivia Wilde

DOCUMENTARIES

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, Director: Yevgeny Afineevsky

The MatchmakerDirected by: Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanita, dirs, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

To Compassionate Spy, Dir: Steve James

Music For Black Pigeons, dirs, Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

The kyiv Trial, Dir: Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggio, Dir: Gianfranco Rossi

Bobi Wine Ghetto President, dirs, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclear, Dir: Oliver Stone

SHORT FILMS

maid, Dir: Lucretia Martel

Look At MeDir: Sally Potter

SERIES

TheKingdom Exodus, Dir: Lars von Trier

copenhagen cowboys, Dir: Nicolas Winding Refn

EXTRA HORIZONS

Origin Of Evil, Director: Sebastien Mariner

Hanging GardensDir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda, Dir: Carolina Cavalli

Red shoes, Dir: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezhou, Dir: Soudade Kaadan

Notte GhostDirected by: Fulvio Risuleo

Without HerDir: Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married, Dir: Michael Vinik

GoliathDir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

HORIZONS

Princess, Robert DePaolis

On The Fringe, Dir: Juan Diego Botto

victim, Dir: Michal Blasko

Trenque Lauquen I, Dir: Laura Citarella

Trenque Lauquen II, Dir: Laura Citarella

Vera, Directed by: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

white girl, Dir: Fernando Guzzoni

pour la franceDir: Rachid Hami

To Man, Director: Kei Ishikawa

Bread And SaltDir: Damian Kocur

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Dir: Antonio Lukich

Ti Mangio Il CuoreDir: Pippo Mezzapesa

To The NorthDir: Mihai Mincan

autobiography, makbul mubarak

the Syndicalist, Director: Jean-Paul Salome

World War III, Dir: Houman Seyedi

The Happiest Man In The WorldDir: Teona Strugar Mitevska

The BrideDirected by: Sergio Tréfaut