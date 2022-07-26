The Venice Film Festival reveals the films that will compete for the Golden Lion
There is still a long way to go for the Oscar Awards, but the European contests are already beginning to showcase their first contenders. Months ago it was the turn of the Cannes Film Festival, and now the Venice Film Festival prepares its new edition, which will feature the premiere of a large number of feature films.
The 79th edition of the festival will take place in the Italian city from August 31 to September 10. This year, the jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore along with Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Japanese author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen.
This year, the official competition of the Mostra features renowned filmmakers such as Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro González Inárritu, Todd Field, Andrew Dominik, Luca Guadagnino, Alice Diop, Joanna Hogg, Martin McDonagh, Jafar Panahi and Florian Zeller.
Out of competition there will also be outstanding premieres such as Don’t Worry Darling, the drama directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, along with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. series will also be presented. The Kingdom Exodus by Lars von Trier and Copenhagen Cowboys by director Nicolas Winding Refn.
Director Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage) will return to Venice after three years, when he presented story of a marriage with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. On this occasion, the director will present White Noise, an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which features performances by Driver and Greta Gerwig. Another title is Blondethe long-awaited biopic of Andrew Domink starring Ana de Armas as the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Another who will make his return to Venice is Alejandro González Iñárritu, who returns to his Mexican roots with Bard (or false chronicle of a few truths).
Also expected is the release of The Son of Florian Zellerwho after his award-winning drama El padre (with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman), which stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Hopkins. Another Venice favorite is Luca Guadagninowhich will present Bones and Allwhich brought him back together with the star of Call Me by Your NameTimothée Chalamet, and Taylor Russell.
Another of the great bets of the contest is The Whalewhich marks the return of the director Darren Aronofskywho won the Golden Lion at Venice with The Wrestler in 2008. For his new film, Aronofsky turned to the young star of Stranger Things, Sadie Sink, Brendan Fraser and Samantha Morton to tell the story of an overweight English teacher who will try, one last time, to try and reconnect with his teenage daughter.
Below is a review of all the films that will be presented at the Venice Festival.
FILMS IN COMPETITION
Il Signore Delle Formiche, Dir: Gianni Amelio
The Whale, Dir: Darren Aronofsky
L’Imensita, Dir: Emanuel Crialese
Saint Omer, Dir: Alice Diop
Blonde, Dir: Andrew Dominik
Tar, Dir: Todd Field
lovelife, Dir: Koji Fukada
Bard, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Dir: Alejandro G. Inarritu
Athena, Dir: Romain Gavras
Bones And All, Dir: Luca Guadagnino
The Eternal Daughter, Dir: Joanna Hogg
beyond the wall, Dir: Vahid Jalilvand
The Banshees Of InisherinDir: Martin McDonagh
Argentina 1985dir: Santiago Miter
Chiara, Dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli
Monica, Dir: Andrea Pallaoro
not bears, Dir: Jafar Panahi
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Dir: Laura Poitras
coupleDir: Frederick Wiseman
The SonDir: Florian Zeller
Our Tiesdir: Roschdy Zem
Other People’s ChildrenDir: Rebecca Zlotowski
OUT OF COMPETITION
The Hanging Sun, Director: Francesco Carrozzini
When The Waves Are Gone, Dir: Lava Diaz
Living room, Dir: Oliver Hermanus
dead for a dollar, Dir: Walter Hill
Call Of God, Director: Kim Ki-duk
Dreamin’ Wild, Dir: Bill Pohlad
Master Gardener, Dir: Paul Schrader
Drought, Dir: Paolo Virzi
Pearldir: Ti West
Don’t Worry Darling, Dir: Olivia Wilde
DOCUMENTARIES
Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, Director: Yevgeny Afineevsky
The MatchmakerDirected by: Benedetta Argentieri
Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanita, dirs, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
To Compassionate Spy, Dir: Steve James
Music For Black Pigeons, dirs, Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
The kyiv Trial, Dir: Sergei Loznitsa
In Viaggio, Dir: Gianfranco Rossi
Bobi Wine Ghetto President, dirs, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
Nuclear, Dir: Oliver Stone
SHORT FILMS
maid, Dir: Lucretia Martel
Look At MeDir: Sally Potter
SERIES
TheKingdom Exodus, Dir: Lars von Trier
copenhagen cowboys, Dir: Nicolas Winding Refn
EXTRA HORIZONS
Origin Of Evil, Director: Sebastien Mariner
Hanging GardensDir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
Amanda, Dir: Carolina Cavalli
Red shoes, Dir: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Nezhou, Dir: Soudade Kaadan
Notte GhostDirected by: Fulvio Risuleo
Without HerDir: Arian Vazirdaftari
Valeria Is Getting Married, Dir: Michael Vinik
GoliathDir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov
HORIZONS
Princess, Robert DePaolis
On The Fringe, Dir: Juan Diego Botto
victim, Dir: Michal Blasko
Trenque Lauquen I, Dir: Laura Citarella
Trenque Lauquen II, Dir: Laura Citarella
Vera, Directed by: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
white girl, Dir: Fernando Guzzoni
pour la franceDir: Rachid Hami
To Man, Director: Kei Ishikawa
Bread And SaltDir: Damian Kocur
Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Dir: Antonio Lukich
Ti Mangio Il CuoreDir: Pippo Mezzapesa
To The NorthDir: Mihai Mincan
autobiography, makbul mubarak
the Syndicalist, Director: Jean-Paul Salome
World War III, Dir: Houman Seyedi
The Happiest Man In The WorldDir: Teona Strugar Mitevska
The BrideDirected by: Sergio Tréfaut